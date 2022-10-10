Read full article on original website
Dalton James
3d ago
Absolute waste of money. The police won't respond. They would have a better chance of a response if they invested in a spotlight to cast in the sky the Batman Logo.
2
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Cleveland City Council moves to ban “conversion therapy”
This week the Cleveland City Council voted to ban conversion therapy within its jurisdiction. Advocates backing the initiative expect Mayor Justin Bibb to sign the legislation. The practice known as “conversion” or “reparative” therapy attempts to coerce LGBTQ people, many of them youths, into altering their sexual orientation or gender identity. The American Medical Association, […] The post Cleveland City Council moves to ban “conversion therapy” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years
Cleveland Police will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
Department of Justice awards grants to allow East Cleveland, Canton and others to hire more police officers.
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it would be awarding $139 million to 180 law enforcement agencies across the country, including several in Northern Ohio. The funding is expected to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to a press release. The money comes from the...
cleveland19.com
ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
May Dugan Center undergoes major expansion
The May Dugan Center is a nonprofit on Cleveland's west side that offers several wrap-around services.
Summit Metro Parks completes phase 3 of multi-purpose Freedom Trail in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Summit Metro Parks this week announced phase 3 of the Freedom Trail, which runs from Eastwood Avenue to East Mill Street in Akron, is now complete. The paved, multi-purpose trail is suitable for bikers and walkers. It follow an unused railroad corridor on land owned by Metro Regional Transit Authority, the University of Akron and Summit Metro Parks, according to the park district.
Berea voters will decide 1.4-mill tax renewal for water plant on Nov. 8 ballot
BEREA, Ohio -- Berea voters will determine if a 1.4-mill tax issue to provide funding for city water plant improvements will be renewed for another five years. The facility provides the city’s drinking water and is the only municipal water plant in operation in Cuyahoga County other than the one in Cleveland. Its water supply comes from the east branch of the Rocky River and sometimes Coe Lake.
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Concerns rise over panhandling in downtown Cleveland as Guardians prepare to host American League Division Series
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' unexpected and exciting playoff run brought tens of thousands to downtown Cleveland to be a part of the ride when the Tampa Bay Rays were in town last weekend. More of the same is expected when the Guardians welcome in the New York Yankees...
