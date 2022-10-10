ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dalton James
3d ago

Absolute waste of money. The police won't respond. They would have a better chance of a response if they invested in a spotlight to cast in the sky the Batman Logo.

Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Cleveland City Council moves to ban “conversion therapy”

This week the Cleveland City Council voted to ban conversion therapy within its jurisdiction. Advocates backing the initiative expect Mayor Justin Bibb to sign the legislation. The practice known as “conversion” or “reparative” therapy attempts to coerce LGBTQ people, many of them youths, into altering their sexual orientation or gender identity. The American Medical Association, […] The post Cleveland City Council moves to ban “conversion therapy” appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CLEVELAND, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Summit Metro Parks completes phase 3 of multi-purpose Freedom Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Summit Metro Parks this week announced phase 3 of the Freedom Trail, which runs from Eastwood Avenue to East Mill Street in Akron, is now complete. The paved, multi-purpose trail is suitable for bikers and walkers. It follow an unused railroad corridor on land owned by Metro Regional Transit Authority, the University of Akron and Summit Metro Parks, according to the park district.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea voters will decide 1.4-mill tax renewal for water plant on Nov. 8 ballot

BEREA, Ohio -- Berea voters will determine if a 1.4-mill tax issue to provide funding for city water plant improvements will be renewed for another five years. The facility provides the city’s drinking water and is the only municipal water plant in operation in Cuyahoga County other than the one in Cleveland. Its water supply comes from the east branch of the Rocky River and sometimes Coe Lake.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

