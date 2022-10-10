Summerville Presents Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun October 15-16

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Business to Reopen Saturday
It has been six long weeks since a beloved downtown Summerville business has been able to open their doors for customers. On September 4th Chattooga County received from 10-14 inches of rain, in twelve hours, with downtown Summerville getting the worst part of the flooding. DIRT Design and Décor had...
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga County Historical Society to hold picnic meeting at Alpine Church
The Chattooga County Historical Society will hold its annual picnic meeting at Alpine Community Church at 1:30 this Sunday, October 16th. The church is located at 1115 HW 337, in Menlo. The picnic will be in the fellowship hall across the road from the church. The Historical Society will provide drinks, plates, utensils, and plenty of fried chicken. If you wish you may bring a covered dish.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
thetouristchecklist.com
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
RELATED PEOPLE
allongeorgia.com
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Lands This Weekend In Rome, GA
Attendees will have the first ever opportunity to witness the launch of this new side by side slalom-style competition racing program as WONG hosts the first-time air racing event in front of an air show audience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHXSIZb6R4s. Featuring the U.S. Air Force A-10 and QYON S-211 Jet Demo Teams along...
wrganews.com
Rome Landmarking Committee to Unveil Newly Designated Landmarks
The City of Rome Landmarking Committee invites the public to the unveiling of several newly designated landmarks in the City of Rome. – The ceremony will be held Thu. Oct 20, 2022, & will begin at the first designated landmark at 11 am & conclude at the final landmark location at 1 pm.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garage at Cherokee County home goes up in flames, no one hurt
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a garage at a Cherokee County home went up in flames. Crews were called to a home on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
theutcecho.com
UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run
In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
Comments / 0