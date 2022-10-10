ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

MLive

Trick-or-treat with costumed goats at this mid-Michigan apple orchard

FREELAND, MI — A popular mid-Michigan apple orchard and fall destination is inviting community members to trick-or-treat with goats. Leaman’s Green Applebarn’s “Trick-or-Treating with the Goats” event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Leaman’s is located at 7475 N. River Road in Freeland.
The Saginaw News

3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Lifestyle
MLive

Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
MLive

Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s most haunted places: Mackinac Island

DETROIT – One of Michigan’s most popular tourist destinations is also one of its most haunted -- Mackinac Island. The small island sits on Lake Huron, covering almost 4 square miles of land between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. History of Mackinac. Before Europeans began exploring...
US 103.1

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MLive

MLive

