Read full article on original website
Related
Trick-or-treat with costumed goats at this mid-Michigan apple orchard
FREELAND, MI — A popular mid-Michigan apple orchard and fall destination is inviting community members to trick-or-treat with goats. Leaman’s Green Applebarn’s “Trick-or-Treating with the Goats” event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Leaman’s is located at 7475 N. River Road in Freeland.
3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses
As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
Salvation Army of Genesee County hiring bell ringers for 2022 Christmas season
FLINT, MI – The Salvation Army of Genesee County is in the process of hiring bell ringers for the upcoming 2022 Red Kettle Campaign that will begin the week of Nov. 9. Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Citadel Corps located at 211 W. Kearsley St. in downtown Flint.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tour remodeled Ann Arbor homes at upcoming showcase
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eight remodeled Ann Arbor-area homes will be available to tour at an upcoming show. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Oct. 22 and 23, visitors can tour the different homes as part of the Remodelers Home Tour, hosted by the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Ann Arbor.
Massive demo program gets rolling, aims to tear down 1,910 Flint area structures
FLINT, MI -- Partners in a massive demolition program say they have secured nearly $40 million to knock down 1,910 structures in the Flint area with a focus on buildings that have been damaged by fire, that are near schools or have people living next door. The Genesee County Land...
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Genesee County Animal Control to host free vaccine clinic, volunteer orientation
FLINT TWP, MI - The Genesee County Animal Control will host a free vaccine clinic this weekend for residents. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Genesee County Animal Control, 4351 Pasadena Ave. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be leashed and cats...
First time player from Jackson County wins $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- The first time was a charm for 77-year-old Mark Watson of Jackson County as he brought home a jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of his life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “I had never played the Lucky For Life...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s most haunted places: Mackinac Island
DETROIT – One of Michigan’s most popular tourist destinations is also one of its most haunted -- Mackinac Island. The small island sits on Lake Huron, covering almost 4 square miles of land between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. History of Mackinac. Before Europeans began exploring...
Observe Saturn Friday night at Bay City’s Delta College Planetarium
BAY CITY, MI — Astronomy enthusiasts can view Saturn at the Delta College Planetarium this Friday night, Oct. 14. “Join us on the planetarium rooftop observation deck with telescopes to see Saturn at its prime,” reads the Facebook event page. Guests can enjoy a free planetarium show introducing...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0