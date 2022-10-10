EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.

CONCHO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO