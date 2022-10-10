Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Town Center Project Continues Moving Forward in Early
In session Tuesday evening, the City of Early City Council discussed financial strategies for next steps on the Town Center Development projects. City Administrator Tony Aaron updated the Council on where they are currently on the project. Within a few days, construction will be priming the parking lot and wrapping...
colemantoday.com
Business Center OPEN HOUSE at Coleman Public Library - FRIDAY
The Coleman Public Library Advisory Board and Friends of the Library will be hosting an Open House event this coming Friday, October 14th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. The event will celebrate the addition of all updated patron computers (Windows 11 and 2021 Microsoft Works), and a new Wi-Fi printer located in the newly developed “Business Center”. The center has a lounge sitting area with charging portals for patrons to charge their devices and a new Wi-Fi accessible printer.
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash
EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
Crime Reports: Fight at Cooper High results in injury of public servant, increase in vehicle burglaries continue
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported that an unknown […]
INDICTED: Abilene man charged with Arson in connection to multiple overnight house fires in August
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested at the beginning of August in connection to multiple house fires, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury Thursday. 33-year-old Jay Pace was arrested Tuesday, August 2, suspected of setting one house fire in South Abilene, causing it to spread to another. He […]
Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
Abilene authorities search for people staying at St. Ann’s at time of fire, determining if fire was accident or intentional
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Not quite one week has passed since the old St. Ann’s Hospital burned down in North Abilene. New developments include a search for people who were staying in the building without permission. St. Ann’s went up in flames Thursday night, October 6 in the 1300 block of Cypress Street. While the […]
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made after warrant issued for Unlawful Restraint
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Sunday, July 18, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Sharp St. regarding a report of assault. This report would lead to a warrant being sought for Unlawful Restraint. When officers arrived on...
‘Major’ 3-vehicle crash sends Abilene officer, civilian to hospital
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon three-vehicle crash involving an Abilene Police Department (APD) vehicle in North Abilene. In a press release, APD said an Abilene Police Tahoe was one of three in a wreck near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail at noon Wednesday. An 18-wheeler was reportedly traveling […]
Police increasing traffic enforcement in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement. Increased enforcement began Monday, October 10 and will last for the next 12 months thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. This increased enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, seatbelt and restraint violations and more. 2022 has […]
koxe.com
EVAN WILLIFORD PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, Evan Travis Williford, 25, pled guilty to murder yesterday for the murder of 7 month old Eryian Vaughan in 2019. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Judge Mike Smith, sentenced Williford to 50 years incarceration on the murder charge. Williford will have to serve half of this sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. As part of the agreement, Williford waived his right to appeal his conviction.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Suspect pleas guilty, gets 25 years for fatal drive-by shooting in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Abilene. Jose Avalos gave his guilty plea to Murder in a Taylor County courtroom and got his 25-year prison sentence Wednesday in connection to the death of Adam Joel Perez in December […]
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
colemantoday.com
CES and CJHS Announce 1st Six Weeks Honors
The Coleman Elementary and Junior High Schools have released their Honor Rolls and Perfect Attendance rosters for the 1st Six Weeks. Congratulations to all these students! See all three attachments below:
Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents
ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
New technology being used to trap feral hogs
MIDLAND, Texas — Catching and controlling feral hogs isn't easy. The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Department hopes a new type of trap will do the trick. Remote triggered traps have become the latest trend in hog wrangling, and they can be operated with a tap of your smartphone. Taylor...
Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
