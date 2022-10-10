ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pct.edu

Campus visits deliver children’s in-person gratitude

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s award-winning Dunham Children’s Learning Center joined in a week of “Celebrating Campus Children’s Centers,” observed Oct. 3-7 in nationwide tribute to the extraordinary services provided by college child care facilities. CLC employees and youngsters traversed main campus to say, “Thank you”...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Penn College offering free FAFSA assistance

The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering its resources to help current and future college students and their families complete the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Colleges and universities require the FAFSA to determine student eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans, and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Nursing Honor Society chapter inducts members

Thirty-eight new members – and two transfers – were inducted into the Omega Theta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing during a ceremony on Oct. 7. The Pennsylvania College of Technology chapter comprises students, faculty and other local nurses. To be eligible for membership...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Free new shoes for kids on Oct. 15

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Shoe Bank will be open this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Eligible kids and teens can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes. Children or teens, up to age 18, may pick out free new shoes, socks, and books every six months at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. They are eligible if their family has Compass and lives in Clinton County or in the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area. Families who don’t have Compass may be referred by an agency.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental School#Dental Office#Technology Education#Penn College#The Admissions Office
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new providers

Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Agreement guaranteeing admission and up to $28,000 in scholarships signed between local school districts and CommonwealthU

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 20 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The signing was marked Tuesday at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center at the Lock Haven campus.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County SPCA encourages adopting bunnies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Too many rabbits in the building. That’s the scene at the Luzerne County SPCA. The SPCA says three months ago they had three rabbits. Today, they have 23. Nine of them are adoptable. All are spayed and neutered, others are too young. But no matter their age, there’s no room. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
LEWISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment. "People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee

Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police

On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

South Williamsport Mummers' Parade celebrates milestone anniversary this Saturday

South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade is hoping the third time is the charm as they prepare to step off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the parade this Saturday. Two years ago the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, while last year extreme winds and rain delayed the historic anniversary an additional year. The 10-division parade will kick off Oct. 15, at 2 p.m....
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cormorant numbers rebound along the Susquehanna River

Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. As someone who spends lots of time on the Susquehanna River as a professional fishing guide and owner of Southside Sports bait shop in Sunbury, Ken Maurer is increasingly concerned about the number of cormorants he sees regularly at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam below Sunbury. “We have a flock of about a hundred that live at the fabridam,” he said. “They are...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Midd-West Middle School Student Brings Gun, Ammunition to School

MIDDLEBURG – A Midd-West Middle School student is in police custody after bringing a gun and ammunition to school Tuesday. Middleburg Police told WKOK Tuesday afternoon the student is an 11-year-old male, who’s identity will not be released. Facing felony charges, the student is being processed through Snyder County Juvenile Court.
MIDDLEBURG, PA
WOLF

Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy