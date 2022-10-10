Read full article on original website
pct.edu
Campus visits deliver children’s in-person gratitude
Pennsylvania College of Technology’s award-winning Dunham Children’s Learning Center joined in a week of “Celebrating Campus Children’s Centers,” observed Oct. 3-7 in nationwide tribute to the extraordinary services provided by college child care facilities. CLC employees and youngsters traversed main campus to say, “Thank you”...
pct.edu
Penn College offering free FAFSA assistance
The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is offering its resources to help current and future college students and their families complete the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Colleges and universities require the FAFSA to determine student eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans, and...
pct.edu
Nursing Honor Society chapter inducts members
Thirty-eight new members – and two transfers – were inducted into the Omega Theta Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing during a ceremony on Oct. 7. The Pennsylvania College of Technology chapter comprises students, faculty and other local nurses. To be eligible for membership...
therecord-online.com
Free new shoes for kids on Oct. 15
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Shoe Bank will be open this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Eligible kids and teens can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes. Children or teens, up to age 18, may pick out free new shoes, socks, and books every six months at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. They are eligible if their family has Compass and lives in Clinton County or in the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area. Families who don’t have Compass may be referred by an agency.
UPMC welcomes new providers
Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week. UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport. Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beauty Systems Group cuts 57 jobs in Schuylkill, Pa. labor department says
Beauty Systems Group in Schuylkill County is eliminating 57 jobs, according to a Pennsylvania notice. The business is at 210 Industrial Park Road in East Norwegian Township, east of Route 61. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry posted a WARN notice Wednesday that the business will close as of...
therecord-online.com
Agreement guaranteeing admission and up to $28,000 in scholarships signed between local school districts and CommonwealthU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 20 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The signing was marked Tuesday at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center at the Lock Haven campus.
Luzerne County SPCA encourages adopting bunnies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Too many rabbits in the building. That’s the scene at the Luzerne County SPCA. The SPCA says three months ago they had three rabbits. Today, they have 23. Nine of them are adoptable. All are spayed and neutered, others are too young. But no matter their age, there’s no room. […]
Country Cupboard demolition underway in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County attraction that’s been a part of the community for decades is being demolished. The property’s new owners made the decision to do away with the building due to its condition. Demolition began at the former Country Cupboard Building in Lewisburg on Tuesday. In January, the Baylor family […]
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County
CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment. "People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super...
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee
Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
'Nobody here is excited' — Mixed reaction to Social Security increase
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Starting in January, people on Social Security will see the largest cost of living increase since 1980, a boost of more than eight percent. The increase in benefits will impact 70 million people across the country, but seniors here at home say the extra money in their checks won't get them much as inflation continues to climb.
skooknews.com
City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police
On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
South Williamsport Mummers' Parade celebrates milestone anniversary this Saturday
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade is hoping the third time is the charm as they prepare to step off in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the parade this Saturday. Two years ago the parade was canceled due to the pandemic, while last year extreme winds and rain delayed the historic anniversary an additional year. The 10-division parade will kick off Oct. 15, at 2 p.m....
Cormorant numbers rebound along the Susquehanna River
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. As someone who spends lots of time on the Susquehanna River as a professional fishing guide and owner of Southside Sports bait shop in Sunbury, Ken Maurer is increasingly concerned about the number of cormorants he sees regularly at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam below Sunbury. “We have a flock of about a hundred that live at the fabridam,” he said. “They are...
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
wkok.com
Midd-West Middle School Student Brings Gun, Ammunition to School
MIDDLEBURG – A Midd-West Middle School student is in police custody after bringing a gun and ammunition to school Tuesday. Middleburg Police told WKOK Tuesday afternoon the student is an 11-year-old male, who’s identity will not be released. Facing felony charges, the student is being processed through Snyder County Juvenile Court.
WOLF
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
