West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of two police officers in Bristol, CT on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the police community and for the Springfield Police Department, it hits close to home following the death of one of their own officers, Kevin Ambrose, 10 years ago. He was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic dispute.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO