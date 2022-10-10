Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL・
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NFL・
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field. The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police...
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
Melton's instincts have long stood out, and Sixers learning he's more than that
After a preseason Sixers debut in which he seemed to pop up on every first-quarter play — deflections, steals, troublesome contests — the 24-year-old tried to capture the gist of his game. “I think a good part of it is instincts — just knowing the plays, what’s going...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Latest injury update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' ankle entering Week 6
Who the New England Patriots will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns remains a mystery. The team hasn't ruled out the possibility of Mac Jones returning to game action. The 2021 first-round draft pick suffered an ankle injury in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has missed the last two games.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks will sign Bruce Irvin to their practice squad
The Seahawks are reuniting with linebacker Bruce Irvin. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Irvin is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Irvin with the 15th overall choice in 2012. He spent four seasons in Seattle before leaving for the Raiders in 2016. Irvin returned...
NBC Sports
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
