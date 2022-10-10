Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NBC Sports
Protestor who stormed field last Monday night reportedly suffered concussion
Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly...
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue
The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception. In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo.
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
NBC Sports
Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault
Under the law, it was an assault. And it’s being handled that way. Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Kansas City police say Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving an ESPN freelancer to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field. The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for the player and person Josh Allen is
With two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, the Chiefs and Bills have become de facto rivals in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet again on Sunday when Buffalo goes back to Kansas City for the first time since losing a lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional round of last year’s postseason.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
NBC Sports
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury
The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.
NBC Sports
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
NBC Sports
Sirianni knows how Eagles can improve red-zone offense
The Eagles have one of the best red-zone offenses in the NFL. Nick Sirianni wants them to be better. Or more specifically, he wants them to be better and different. The Eagles have had 20 red-zone possessions so far this year and they’ve scored on 18 of them for 90 percent, which is tied for 10th-highest in the league. They’ve scored touchdowns on 13 of those 20 drives for 65 percent, which is 11th-highest in the league. And they’re averaging 5.3 points per red-zone drive, which is 6th-highest.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve
Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
