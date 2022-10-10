Read full article on original website
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
Camp Hale Is Officially a National Monument. Here’s Where It Is.
On Wednesday, President Biden inked a proclamation to officially create Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, the first national monument to be created during his presidency. Biden announced the move from the grounds of Camp Hale, which was a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained before fighting in World War II.
The Incredible Life of Hilaree Nelson
At 10:40 A.M. on Monday, September 26, renowned ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson summited 26,781-foot Manaslu with her climbing—and life—partner Jim Morrison. They stepped into their skis and began their descent, and shortly after, Nelson was knocked off her feet by a small avalanche. She fell 5,000 feet down the south slope of the Nepalese mountain, according to an Instagram post from Morrison. After determining there was nothing he could do to help her, he descended, making it to base camp safely. After two days of searching in a helicopter, Morrison and a rescue crew located and retrieved her body, which was then flown to Kathmandu.
The Rise of Expensive Kids’ Gear
In mid-September, Robin Hall spent a week driving around the Rockies visiting 30 specialty retailers to see if they'd pick up Town Hall, the kids-only outdoor apparel brand she co-founded in 2021. The amount of positive reception shocked her.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in September
Hints of autumn have finally arrived in the form of crisper air and changing leaves, and our editors are loving every moment of it after record-breaking heat waves this summer. Here’s the gear that helped us relish the cooler temps even more. Filson Hyder Quilted Jac-Shirt ($250) Outside of...
Kilian Jornet’s New NNormal Shoes Are Available Today
This summer, Kilian Jornet, the 34-year-old Spaniard living in Norway – considered by many to be the best mountain runner of all time – set course records at both the Hardrock Endurance Run and the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). But equally as buzzworthy was the fact that he did it in a single pair of trail running shoes.
How I Turned My Tacoma into the Ultimate Road-Trip Truck
The decision to spend weeks on the road exploring the U.S. was not easy, but figuring out where to go was simple—I want to go everywhere! Once I was all in, I just needed a way to do it: a home and conveyance. A camper.
Renowned Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s Body Found on Manaslu
On Wednesday, rescuers located the body of missing mountaineer Hilaree Nelson on the southern slope of 26,781-foot Manaslu, Nepal government officials confirmed. "Rescuers retrieved her body from the south...
This Hiker Trekked all 650 Documented Trails in the White Mountains in One Summer
It was quiet at the trailhead, parking spots mostly empty as the sun had set hours ago. Stars out, wind gusting. Now and then, a pair of headlights would sweep across the lot from a lonely car winding its way down New Hampshire's scenic Kancamagus Highway. The temperatures would drop almost to freezing later that night—summer was giving way to fall in the White Mountains.
Is Your Training Focused Enough on Recovery?
The shift in training attitudes over the past few years has been palpable. Where “no pain, no gain” was once a phrase we’d see commonly on nonsensical posters and spewing from the mouths of sweaty gym bros, it’s now just a cringey core memory that pops into our psyche from time to time. Did I really think that was motivating at one point in my life?
The North Face Is Renaming Its “Sherpa” Fleece
This fall, one of The North Face's classic products is getting a new moniker. The company has announced that it will rename its "Sherpa" jackets and vests in an effort to respect the culture and heritage of the Sherpa people of Nepal. From now on, the company will call its fleece products—thick synthetics designed to imitate the shearling and sheep's wool fabrics traditionally used in Sherpa clothing—"high pile" instead.
Why Did a Hunting Nonprofit Put a Bounty on Mountain Bikers?
In April, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a hunting education and advocacy organization, circulated a press release offering a $500 reward "for reports or information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal trail construction on public lands." In other words, the national nonprofit placed what amounted to a bounty on mountain bikers building illegal trails.
The Recovery Gear I Carry Overlanding
I write this via Starlink satellite Internet, from a remote alpine meadow in Montana, 25 miles from the nearest paved road. Being able to visit special places like this is the reason I enjoy off-road travel (née overlanding), but doing so also means accepting risk and preparing for stuff to go wrong. What happens if I get stuck? Here's the gear I carry to ensure I'll always get out, how it works, and what you need to know to use it safely.
Why Do I Care What I Wear in the Woods?
One of the most formidable villains of my childhood was Parent Trap baddie Meredith Blake. When Meredith joins our more down-to-earth California heroes (played by Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay Lohan, respectively) on a third-act camping trip, she dons a spandex outfit with a little zip-up sports bra, matching leggings, and a comically large Evian water bottle.
The New Rules of Winter Layering
One of the things we love about winter: getting outside means something different for everyone. But one thing uniting us is the quest for comfort. Whether your winter days entail hard-charging ski turns, hammering on a fat bike, running snow-dusted trails, or strolling straight from sledding to après, maximum comfort comes from smart layering. Here’s how to choose and manage everything from what you wear next-to-skin to what protects you from the elements.
I Ran 80 Miles Around Mount Rainier. Here’s the Gear that Supported Me.
The Wonderland Trail circumnavigates Mount Tahoma (Rainier) in Washington State over 93 scenic miles and 24,000 feet of elevation gain. It winds through evergreen forests, across dramatic glacial basins, and over raging rivers. To call it runnable would be a bit generous—the ups and downs are never ending.
A Travel Writer Reflects on Her Profession, Overcrowding, and Hate Mail
"Do you silly writers realize the damage you're causing?" the email read. "Write about and ruin your own home." A guy named Jim was responding to a story I'd written for Outside about the Million Dollar Highway, a high-altitude roadway that connects the Colorado towns of Silverton and Ouray.
Save Time (and Stress) on the Trail with Gaia GPS
Cooler temps, crowds back in the school, and Crayola-colored hillsides—fall presents one of the best times of year to adventure. But finding where and when to go during this fleeting season is an art form. Weather can turn on a dime. And without warning those glowing leaves end up in brown piles shrouding the trail.
Finding Love at 14,000 Feet
The sound of falling rocks caught Andrew Hamilton's attention. It was a sunny day in 2012, and Andrea Sansone's foot had toppled a rock off of loose scree,...
Tinned Fish is Everywhere—and We’re Not Mad About It
These days, it seems like everywhere you look—trendy restaurants, boutique food shops, Instagram—tinned seafood, a long staple of Mediterranean cooking and eating, is making an appearance. And no wonder: the food, says Chris Sherman, CEO of Duxbury, Massachusetts’ Island Creek Oysters, is “the holy grail” of convenience and luxury. “The fact that it’s a great protein choice for you and our world—packing nutritional benefits, a reduced carbon footprint, easily recyclable packaging, fair labor practices, and sustainable fisheries—means you can feel good about indulging,” Sherman says. Plus, it makes a great take-along snack or meal for your outdoor adventures. Just add bread, crackers, or some salty garnishes like olives or pickles. Here are four tinned fish producers that you should check out this fall.
