DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO