Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Special guests join Martinsville students on 'International Walk to School Day'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville students walked to school Wednesday morning for "International Walk to School Day". "Thanks to all our teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, and other community members for joining our students on their treks! What a great way to kick off a school day," the district said.
WSET
Jefferson Forest First High School to Put On "Punk Rock Girl!"
Forest, VA (WSET) — Jefferson Forest is the first high school in the country to do the play "Punk Rock Girl!" The play runs from October 13-16. Emily got to dress up and join the fun!
WSET
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
WSET
VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
WSET
Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Danville Public Schools holds a state of the district, lays out progress made
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public School Schools held a state of the district called "Courage to Change," on Tuesday at the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research to update the community on the work in progress as school leaders work on the strategic plan and corrective action plan.
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
WSET
Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Susie G. Gibson Technology Center offers new HVAC course to address need for technicians
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A brand new course is coming to the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford. On Tuesday, the center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate. They will now be offering classes in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Students will be able to...
WSET
Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
Weekly health update on COVID-19 & Hepatitis A: Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts
(WSET) — The Roanoke Health District announced its health situation update. COVID-19 activity continues to remain present in the community, but at relatively lower levels compared to recent months. Despite nearly a month with no new reports of cases, unfortunately, this week we have had two new local cases...
WSET
2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
WSET
Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
WSET
Montgomery Co. man awarded for work addressing hiring needs for people with disabilities
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County's Human Resources Director Clay McCoy was recently awarded the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) Champions Award for efforts to employ DARS clients and spread awareness of the program and opportunities throughout the New River Valley. "The Champions award honors local...
Comments / 0