ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Martinsville, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Education
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
WSET

'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Teamwork Positive
WSET

Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts are deploying new RV to better serve residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are deploying a new recreational vehicle (RV) to better serve both rural and urban residents. Through the utilization of federal COVID-19 relief funding, the purchase of the mobile unit is intended to improve RCAHD residents’ access to health information and services, the health districts said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 people dead after intersection accident in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said two people are dead after an early morning crash in the Star City. At around 8:16 a.m., police said they were called to the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW for a single-vehicle accident. Unfortunately, police said both the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy