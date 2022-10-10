Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Matt Rhule Made A 'Classy' Decision After Getting Fired By The Panthers
Some coaches don't handle getting fired with a whole lot of maturity. But it appears Matt Rhule isn't one of those coaches. The Panthers officially showed Matt Rhule the exit this Monday morning. After getting fired, Rhule met with his players and coaches to say goodbye. Apparently he ...
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Here's How Much Money The Panthers Still Have To Pay Matt Rhule
No individual has ever been happier to get fired than football coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers announced this Monday morning that they are officially moving on from head coach Matt Rhule following the team's 1-4 start to the 2022 season. However, Carolina is still on the hook for major money ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday
An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
NFL・
Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Comments On The Panthers' Matt Rhule Decision
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." As the coach in New Orleans for 15 years, Payton went up against the Rhule-led Panthers for his final two NFL seasons before retirement. During the sit-down with ...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 38 games: Charlotte native Steve Wilks named interim HC
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season on Monday. Rhule won just 11 games during his tenure with the Panthers.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.” Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
WBTV
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
247Sports
Matt Rhule contract buyout: Panthers owe coach more than $40 million
The Carolina Panthers are on the hook for a hefty buyout figure following Monday's firing of head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season. With four years left on his long-term seven-year contract, the Panthers owe Rhule more than $40 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rhule...
Comments / 0