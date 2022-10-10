ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday

An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
NFL
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.” Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
WBTV

Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule

Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Matt Rhule contract buyout: Panthers owe coach more than $40 million

The Carolina Panthers are on the hook for a hefty buyout figure following Monday's firing of head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of his third season. With four years left on his long-term seven-year contract, the Panthers owe Rhule more than $40 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rhule...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy