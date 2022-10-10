Michigan football's top 10 offensive players from Week 6 vs. Indiana according to PFF

Michigan football remained undefeated after defeating Indiana in Bloomington, 31-10.

The Wolverines went right down the field on the first drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the offense was stagnant in the first half. The maize and blue went into halftime tied with the Hoosiers, 10-10.

Then the second half happened.

Michigan scored 21 points against the Hoosiers and the Wolverines moved the ball quite easily. The only mishap from the Michigan offense was when J.J. McCarthy threw his first interception of the season trying to force a ball to Ronnie Bell in a tight window.

The Wolverines racked up 469 yards of total offense. 304 came through the air — McCarthy had his first 300-yard passing game for Michigan — and 165 on the ground. Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards and a score. It was Corum’s third-straight 100-plus yard rushing game in a row.

In case you were wondering which Michigan offensive players graded out the best, we have you covered. Here are the top 10 Wolverines who had the best day against Indiana according to PFF.

List

10

Cornelius Johnson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.6

63 snaps

9

Zak Zinter

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.6

76 snaps

8

Donovan Edwards

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 65.5

26 snaps

7

Andrel Anthony

Grade: 65.7

28 snaps

6

Trente Jones

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 68.9

28 snaps

5

Karsen Barnhart

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 72.4

49 snaps

4

Ronnie Bell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 73.4

72 snaps

3

Blake Corum

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.0

56 snaps

2

J.J. McCarthy

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.4

76 snaps

1

Ryan Hayes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 77.4

76 snaps