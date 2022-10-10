ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Michigan football's top 10 offensive players from Week 6 vs. Indiana according to PFF

By Trent Knoop
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiW39_0iTe62AA00

Michigan football remained undefeated after defeating Indiana in Bloomington, 31-10.

The Wolverines went right down the field on the first drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the offense was stagnant in the first half. The maize and blue went into halftime tied with the Hoosiers, 10-10.

Then the second half happened.

Michigan scored 21 points against the Hoosiers and the Wolverines moved the ball quite easily. The only mishap from the Michigan offense was when J.J. McCarthy threw his first interception of the season trying to force a ball to Ronnie Bell in a tight window.

The Wolverines racked up 469 yards of total offense. 304 came through the air — McCarthy had his first 300-yard passing game for Michigan — and 165 on the ground. Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards and a score. It was Corum’s third-straight 100-plus yard rushing game in a row.

In case you were wondering which Michigan offensive players graded out the best, we have you covered. Here are the top 10 Wolverines who had the best day against Indiana according to PFF.

List

10

Cornelius Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDQnA_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.6

63 snaps

9

Zak Zinter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Fil_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 63.6

76 snaps

8

Donovan Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYVuC_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 65.5

26 snaps

7

Andrel Anthony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf0jy_0iTe62AA00

Grade: 65.7

28 snaps

6

Trente Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYEg9_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 68.9

28 snaps

5

Karsen Barnhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQrYI_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 72.4

49 snaps

4

Ronnie Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsZGI_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 73.4

72 snaps

3

Blake Corum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18x87K_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.0

56 snaps

2

J.J. McCarthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7M37_0iTe62AA00
Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.4

76 snaps

1

Ryan Hayes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsL8h_0iTe62AA00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 77.4

76 snaps

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
