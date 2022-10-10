Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Fall holiday-themed events — including an immersive Halloween experience and Day of the Dead festivities — descend on Breckenridge
The Halloween season has arrived in Summit County. While All Hallow’s Eve and Day of the Dead aren’t until the end of October and beginning of November, respectively, two nonprofits are kicking off the occasions this weekend. Haunting of Breck Theater. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is debuting a special,...
Summit Daily News
High Country Veterans Adventures to host winter kickoff fundraiser
High Country Veterans Adventures announced it will be hosting its annual winter kickoff fundraiser this year — and the years to follow — on Veterans Day. This year, Veterans Day will be on Friday, Nov. 11. The Summit-based nonprofit will host the event at Broken Compass Brewing Co.,...
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market to host ski films in October, November, featuring Teton Gravity’s ‘Magic Hour’ and more
Bluebird Market’s Summit Assembly space is familiar with hosting live music and other entertainment, but it will also become a venue for multiple ski films in October and November. The first, Teton Gravity Research’s “Magic Hour,” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort to auction old chairs from Rip’s Ride lift as it undergoes upgrade ahead of ski season
For those who may not know, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Rip’s Ride chairlift is in the process of being upgraded to a high-speed quad ahead of the 2022-23 season. During the construction process, the lift’s previous double chairs were removed in order to be replaced with four-seater chairs.
Summit Daily News
Krabloonik Dog Sledding owners on thin ice with Snowmass Village
SNOWMASS — The leash on Krabloonik Dog Sledding is getting tighter. The town of Snowmass Village last week notified the operation’s owners they’ll need to leave by the end of the month because they’re not meeting the conditions of the best practices plan that is part of their lease agreement. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area.
Summit Daily News
Winter is coming: Summit’s ski areas give updates as they begin preparing for the upcoming season
Over the last few weeks, Summit County has been a sight to behold. Although the county is still painted with gold and yellow leaves, many are excited as they glance up at the snowy peaks of the Tenmile Range and surrounding mountains. When compared to historical records, Summit County has...
Summit Daily News
￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast
Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday
The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
Summit Daily News
Frisco officially passes short-term rental cap ordinance, setting limit at 900 licenses currently
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that establishes a license cap on short-term rentals. The cap, going into effect Monday, Oct. 17, will be set at 25% of the residential housing stock, allowing a maximum of 900 licenses currently. According to the town, 825 licensees had been issued as of Tuesday.
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers mountain bike team soars to 3rd place finish in Eagle
The Summit Tigers mountain bike team had one sole mission heading into its last race of the regular season: finish in the top three of the Division 2 team rankings. All season long, the team has set its eyes on breaking into the top three only to finished right outside in fourth. At every race throughout the season, the team finished directly behind the team’s foe from the other side of Vail Pass — Eagle Valley.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr.
Mr. Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr. of Frisco, Colorado died October 1, 2022 in a fatal car accident. He was born March 14, 1972 in Waukegan Illinois to Richard and Stella Bustos. Ricardo lived in Summit county for 10 years with his life partner, Megan. Mytzynsky, his son Rici Bustos, and...
Summit Daily News
Frisco plans to start collecting fees for electronic vehicle charging stations
The town of Frisco’s three dual-port charging stations will no longer be free in the future following an initial promotional period. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council supported a recommended fee of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour that will be implemented in the future. According to town staff, the...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: David Drawbert
David Drawbert, Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly of complications of rapid onset dementia and depression. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Jessica, his brother John, and sister MaryJean,. his sisters-in-law Helen Drawbert and Karyn Head, as well as two grandchildren, and eight nieces...
Summit Daily News
Summit County government proposes 2023 budget that pushes $20 million toward affordable housing projects
The Summit Board of County Commissioners will have less money to work with next year, according to 2023 budget discussions that began Tuesday. The county currently has $60.2 million available within the general fund, about three million less than 2022’s budget, which came in around $63 million. Finance Director for Summit County government, David Reynolds, said last year’s spike was attributed to funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers soccer team splits pair of games on the road
The Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Breckenridge for its final two games of the season after a recent win and loss. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Summit traveled to the edge of Colorado’s Western Slope to take on the Palisade Bulldogs, and then the Tigers traveled to the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to face the Roaring Fork Rams.
