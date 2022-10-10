Read full article on original website
counton2.com
N. Charleston facility manufacturing parts for the U.S. Naval fleet
N. Charleston facility manufacturing parts for the …. Georgetown Co. Sheriff address opioid and fentanyl …. Georgetown Co. Sheriff address opioid and fentanyl crisis. Millions in grant money given to Lowcountry victims …. News 2 at 5:00 p.m. Two K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police …. Two K-9...
abcnews4.com
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
abcnews4.com
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
counton2.com
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call.
Man facing 40 years in deadly 2019 shooting outside Citadel Mall in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of killing a woman during a domestic-related incident outside Citadel Mall in Feb. 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday during a hearing. Cary Stephens is accused of shooting 23-year-old Deja Dantley in the parking lot of Citadel Mall. Dantley attempted to drive away but crashed her car in the process. […]
abcnews4.com
Parts of Isle of Palms to be closed due to filming Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Isle of Palms Police say traffic and parking on Ocean Boulevard will be affected due to filming taking place in the area on Thursday. Traffic in both directions between 14th Ave and 10th Ave will be limited, police said. Municipal Parking Lot will...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
live5news.com
Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser. “This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve...
counton2.com
Photos: Dorchester first responders conduct water rescue training
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of first responders and volunteers gathered Wednesday evening for a large water rescue exercise at Ashley River Park. Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, and Dorchester County EMS teamed up with volunteers for “a full-scale water rescue exercise.”
counton2.com
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July.
Filming on Isle of Palms to impact traffic, parking on Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms are warning about an increase in traffic and parking issues Thursday due to filming on the island. The Isle of Palms Police Department said traffic and parking along both sides of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be impacted as […]
Man gets 10 years for trafficking guns from SC used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
counton2.com
CCSO: Man set Ladson mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department...
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
counton2.com
Dominion Energy donates $1.2M to SC nonprofits
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded $1.2 million to nonprofits across South Carolina. The Critical Community Needs grants are meant to fund essential human services such as housing, health care, and food security. Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy SC, said that “it’s a...
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
