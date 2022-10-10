The Summit Tigers mountain bike team had one sole mission heading into its last race of the regular season: finish in the top three of the Division 2 team rankings. All season long, the team has set its eyes on breaking into the top three only to finished right outside in fourth. At every race throughout the season, the team finished directly behind the team’s foe from the other side of Vail Pass — Eagle Valley.

