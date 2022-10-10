ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Summit Daily News

Fall holiday-themed events — including an immersive Halloween experience and Day of the Dead festivities — descend on Breckenridge

The Halloween season has arrived in Summit County. While All Hallow’s Eve and Day of the Dead aren’t until the end of October and beginning of November, respectively, two nonprofits are kicking off the occasions this weekend. Haunting of Breck Theater. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is debuting a special,...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast

Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Krabloonik Dog Sledding owners on thin ice with Snowmass Village

SNOWMASS — The leash on Krabloonik Dog Sledding is getting tighter. The town of Snowmass Village last week notified the operation’s owners they’ll need to leave by the end of the month because they’re not meeting the conditions of the best practices plan that is part of their lease agreement. The town is the landlord for the Krabloonik property located at 4250 Divide Road and near the Campground area of Snowmass ski area.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: David Drawbert

David Drawbert, Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly of complications of rapid onset dementia and depression. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Jessica, his brother John, and sister MaryJean,. his sisters-in-law Helen Drawbert and Karyn Head, as well as two grandchildren, and eight nieces...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Tigers mountain bike team soars to 3rd place finish in Eagle

The Summit Tigers mountain bike team had one sole mission heading into its last race of the regular season: finish in the top three of the Division 2 team rankings. All season long, the team has set its eyes on breaking into the top three only to finished right outside in fourth. At every race throughout the season, the team finished directly behind the team’s foe from the other side of Vail Pass — Eagle Valley.
EAGLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday

The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
Summit Daily News

Frisco plans to start collecting fees for electronic vehicle charging stations

The town of Frisco’s three dual-port charging stations will no longer be free in the future following an initial promotional period. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council supported a recommended fee of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour that will be implemented in the future. According to town staff, the...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Tigers soccer team splits pair of games on the road

The Summit High School boys soccer team will return to Breckenridge for its final two games of the season after a recent win and loss. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Summit traveled to the edge of Colorado’s Western Slope to take on the Palisade Bulldogs, and then the Tigers traveled to the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to face the Roaring Fork Rams.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County government proposes 2023 budget that pushes $20 million toward affordable housing projects

The Summit Board of County Commissioners will have less money to work with next year, according to 2023 budget discussions that began Tuesday. The county currently has $60.2 million available within the general fund, about three million less than 2022’s budget, which came in around $63 million. Finance Director for Summit County government, David Reynolds, said last year’s spike was attributed to funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

