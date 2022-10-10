Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
Inside Indiana Business
DWD lands $11M to support dislocated workers
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has received a $10.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help employers connect with dislocated Hoosier workers. The department says the funding will be used to develop a comprehensive outreach plan with Indiana employers to target populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
Inside Indiana Business
TechPoint grows apprenticeship placement efforts
TechPoint, the nonprofit growth accelerator for the state’s tech ecosystem, is partnering with Texas-based New Apprenticeship to help grow Indiana’s workforce through apprenticeships. The program is part of TechPoint’s Mission41K to add another 41,000 workers to the sector by 2030. TechPoint says there are approximately 435,000 adults...
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Kentucky utilities aren’t retiring coal plants fast enough to meet climate goals
A new report found that utilities across the country, including in Kentucky, have made little progress in meeting their own climate goals.
14news.com
CenterPoint tells customers to expect higher gas bills this winter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to get ready to manage natural gas bills for the upcoming heating season. Officials say customers will likely see an increase in their natural gas bills, when compared to those of last winter, due to natural gas market conditions. This year,...
Inside Indiana Business
NIPSCO projects increased heating bills for natural gas users
Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. says natural gas customers could see an increase in their winter heating bill this year. NIPSCO, which serves about 850,000 natural gas customers, says the potential increase is based on current market price projections and the assumption of normal winter weather. The utility says...
Inside Indiana Business
Hospitals warn of costs ahead of 2023, critic dismisses them
Indiana’s hospitals warn of a “fragile” healthcare sector easily damaged by well-meaning but overeager legislation with the release of a recent survey documenting increasing healthcare costs for providers as policymakers prepare for the 2023 legislative session. “There are very important Medicare funding programs that expire at the...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
Inside Indiana Business
USW members plan rally during U.S. Steel CEO visit
The chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. will be in Indiana on Tuesday, and members of the United Steelworkers union are planning to make their presence known as contract negotiations continue. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the union will rally in Hobart as David Burrett speaks to the local chapter of the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
Inside Indiana Business
How Hoosier businesses can help maternal SUD
Substance use disorder impacts every sector of our state, including business. We hear about the challenges people face, yet among business leaders many aren’t sure what we can do to help. In September, the Maternal Mortality Annual Report was released showing a 40% increase in maternal deaths from 2019...
This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
