Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
kbsi23.com
Benton fugitive arrested for meth after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Drug detectives saw 35-year-old Chad Taylor of Benton, Ky. driving a vehicle in McCracken County and knew that he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and did not have a driver’s license.
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
cilfm.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing home invasion, weapons, drug charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance charges. Andrew Lee Walker Jr., 24, of Carbondale, faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of crystal meth during traffic stop
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after detectives found more than a pound of crystal meth during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton, Ky., is facing charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in meth 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
1 of 2 robbery suspects wanted in McCracken County arrested
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – One of two suspects in a McCracken County robbery was arrested in Graves County. Taylor Johnson, 31, of McCracken County was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He faces charges of robbery first degree and assault fourth degree. The McCracken County Sheriff’s...
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
KFVS12
1 man arrested, 1 man wanted in connection with stealing guns in McCracken County
A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11. We interviewed Jessie Kuntze at Tower Rock when the river was low enough to walk to it. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at the low river level at...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
