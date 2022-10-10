Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios Halting ‘Blade’ as Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios is reportedly halting Blade, at least temporarily, as it continues its search for a new director. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet reporting the decision was made in order to further develop the movie and continue the search for a new director. The movie was expected to enter production in November. The crew is said to have been notified today that the production is temporarily shutting down.
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
New Character Posters Released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With a month until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, Marvel Studios has unveiled a slew of new character posters for the film. The posters, as shown below, feature Michaela Coel (Aneka), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and Letitia Wright (Shuri).
Michelle Yeoh & Pete Davidson Board ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson have joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for Paramount. Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor, while Davidson will lend his voice to the Autobot Mirage. The news was announced on Tuesday by director Steven Caple Jr. in behind-the-scenes videos featuring the actors recording their lines for the film.
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Why ‘She-Hulk’ is Marvel’s Best Disney+ Series
Even before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ this past August, the internet has had no shortage of jabronis voicing their complaints about the show. There has been so much media made about how She-Hulk is the worst TV show ever. All this negativity toward She-Hulk has led to some giving up on the show. However, with the final episode premiering later this week, now is the perfect time to get back on board so you can see what you’ve been missing, because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the best Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show.
From ‘Velma’ to ‘Midnight Club:’ Hunter’s Top 5 NYCC Experiences
After months of anticipation, New York Comic-Con has come and gone. Four incredible, lovely, tiring days of being a professional nerd. If one were to tell my younger self he was attending events like NYCC as a member of the press, that little guy would explode with excitement. It’s an honor, and every moment spent sprinting around the convention center is one worth talking about. However, we have neither the time nor the patience to discuss every second, so I’ve narrowed it down to my top five experiences instead. Creating a list like this is difficult when so much of the weekend was such a good time, so don’t take it as a condemnation of anything that didn’t make the cut. It’s really just the highlight reel for a perfect game.
RUMOR: Harrison Ford Joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’ as Red Hulk
Just as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law wrapped up with no Red Hulk in sight, an updated rumor suggests that one might not be too far off. According to the Hot Mic Podcast, living legend Harrison Ford has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order. The report indicates that...
20-Year Old ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Pilot Animatic Released Online
Seth Kearsley has recently opened up about the Kingdom Hearts animated series that never was. It has been 20 years since he worked on the project and it was something he held quite dearly, which is why he no longer wanted to keep it a secret from the world. In a surprising twist, however, instead of just talking about the project he went on to release the entire animatic for the world to see online, which you can check out here:
The ‘She-Hulk’ Finale May Have Confirmed a Season 2
Much happened—or didn’t, depending on how you look at it—in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. The series ended on an upbeat note, and Jen seems to have taken back her life after the dark ending of Episode 8 and the sad beginning of the final episode. One thing is for sure, though, and that is that the bonkers fourth wall break is undoubtedly an iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment from here on out. In it, there are a couple of moments that mention a She-Hulk Season 2. And while Loki is still the only series to get an official confirmation by the time the credits start rolling, we have may have gotten the next best thing.
Brendan Fraser Describes ‘Batgirl’ as the “Antithesis” of the Usual Green Screen Superhero Films
Brendan Fraser has seen quite the glow-up since his return to acting with Doom Patrol. It opened up many avenues moving forward, and not only is he in the Oscar-contender The Whale but was also going to take on a more villainous role in the DC Extended Universe. Sadly, that was cut short when Warner Bros. suddenly decided it wanted a tax break rather than make at least some money off of the latest DC entry.
‘Spider-Man’ Beyond ‘No Way Home’: A Balancing Act
As Marvel Studios prepares its future phases and the Multiverse Saga, there is still one key character seemingly missing on the horizon. After making a massive splash at the box office during the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home took our favorite wall-crawler to his limits as he faced Variants, tragedy, and a world that has forgotten who he is. It raised the question of what the future might have in store for him beyond the lurking Symbiote left behind by a multiversal visitor.
‘Black Adam’ Writers on Bringing Lesser-Known DC Characters to the Big Screen
After being attached to the role for over a decade, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally set to debut as Black Adam in the character’s solo film later this month. The film will serve as an introduction to lesser-known characters like Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Hawkman. For the film’s writers, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, it didn’t matter whether or not these characters were well known – they simply wanted to introduce “great” characters on screen.
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
‘Black Adam’ Scribe Teases Potential Future Spinoffs
After fifteen years of development, Dwayne Johnson’s superpowered passion project, Black Adam, is set to hit theaters. Set to introduce not only Johnson’s Teth-Adam but also four members of a modern-day incarnation of the Justice Society of America (Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone) and featuring the return of a couple of characters from previous DC projects, the film is laying the groundwork for a wide-range of opportunities to tell stories in the future. In an interview at the film’s premiere, writer Rory Haines was asked if fans should expect to see any additional projects spinning out of Black Adam.
REVIEW: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Finale
We have come to an end of yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe series, but this finale stands on its own. Since WandaVision, MCU series have been rather well known for either botching or just not following through with outstanding finales. How anyone feels about the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale is less straightforward than usual. While the word “unique” has been thrown around a lot in Phase Four, there is no other way to start the discussion.
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 6￼
The idea that the collective nose of the Empire is so upturned that they can’t see what’s going on right beneath it has been a central theme through the first five episodes of Andor. Key members of the fledgling Rebellion, including Cassian, understand this perception and it’s become a crack in the Imperial armor that they’ve learned to exploit. Episode 6, “The Eye”, opens with a reminder of just how much disdain the Empire has for those they see as beneath them and ends with the Empire feeling for the first time just how dangerous these people they’ve regarded as inferiors can be. However, as the season progresses into its second half, the galaxy just became a much more dangerous place for those who wish to take down the Empire.
Colin Farrell’s Penguin Spinoff Deals With the Aftermath of ‘The Batman’
Colin Farrell has been quite busy lately and will soon return to The Batman franchise with his very own spinoff. After a long bout of silence, the project has quickly picked up the pace with Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Lauren LeFranc set as its showrunner and slowly adding directors. In an interview with Variety, Farrell surprisingly lets a few topics loose and reveals that the series takes place right after The Batman‘s ending.
Russo Brothers’ Italian ‘Citadel’ Entry Adds Matilda De Angelis as its Lead
Russo Brothers have been quite busy with their various projects and it looks like they are already eyeing to kick off their Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. Once again taking a step into the world of spies and thrillers, they have cast the rising Italian star, Matilda De Angelis, as its lead, who recently made her name with her work on Susanne Bier‘s The Undoing. The project has now started production and was announced by Amazon Studios at Rome’s MIA content market.
John Carpenter Wants to Direct a ‘Dead Space’ Movie
We’ve entered a new era of video game adaptations, as many streaming networks have seen the potential of banking off of existing IP. Yet, there are some franchises that have surprisingly never been attempted so far. Dead Space is currently making a grand return with a remaster for modern consoles after going on hiatus for some time. Many wondered why the Lovecraftian-inspired sci-fi horror game never got an adaptation but it seems one director is actively interested.
