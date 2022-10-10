Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: District 2 needs to get behind Michelle Belkot for Clark County Council
Vancouver resident Michael Jelineo offers his thoughts on the race for the District 2 seat on the County Council. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. As everyone one knows, the...
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for five openings on Animal Protection Advisory Board
All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. VANCOUVER ‒ County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. The positions are for Clark County residents that represent:
ClarkCountyToday
Commission to hear creative communication, outreach strategies used by technology and communication providers to help older residents
The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the Aging Readiness Plan. VANCOUVER – The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of connecting older adults to resources, information and each other. These connection challenges existed before the pandemic and will continue into the future. Learn how support technology/innovative communication providers are creatively conducting outreach with older residents, families, friends, faith communities, and neighbors at the next meeting of the Commission on Aging, 4:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 19.
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal School District students awarded ENSPIRE Arts Ambassador Scholarships
WASHOUGAL – Washougal School District students Tia Williams and Ben Termini are two out of four students awarded the prestigious ENSPIRE Arts Ambassador Scholarship from May 2021 to May 2022 for demonstrating an outstanding passion for art and a heart for their community. The students each received a $500...
Chronicle
Custodian Investigated in Southwest Washington Voyeurism Case
A custodian is the subject of the ongoing voyeurism investigation at Vancouver's Alki Middle School. According to court records, the investigation, which came to light last week, began after his live-in girlfriend said she discovered a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room. Authorities...
ClarkCountyToday
Summit View High School expands learning opportunities
Located on the CASEE campus in Brush Prairie, Summit View provides an individualized learning environment that pairs students up one-on-one with a teacher. For students attending Summit View High School, graduation is the goal, but the path to get there can look very different depending on the person. And that’s by design.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
thereflector.com
Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres
A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
Wildfires affecting air quality, causing moderate to unhealthy conditions
Wildfires burning in Washington are affecting the air quality, which has been moderate to unhealthy in many areas. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported on Monday that there were six large wildfires while 12 have been reported since Sunday. KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher pulled up the Department of...
kptv.com
Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson, a school custodian according to the district website, with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police retail theft emphasis results in five arrests
VANCOUVER – On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Vancouver Police partnered with multiple retailers in Vancouver, and their respective loss prevention teams, to focus on retail theft. During the five-hour emphasis, five theft suspects were arrested and booked into jail for Theft III, one juvenile had charges referred for Theft III, and one vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
clarkcountylive.com
A Look Back at the Columbus Day Storm
The Columbus Day Storm happened on October 12, 1962. It originated in the Pacific Ocean and created havoc from northern California to southern British Columbia in Canada. It was the largest, most violent windstorm in the recorded history of the West Coast at that time. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 miles per hour in many areas. The storm demolished homes, barns, trees, vehicles, and many lives were lost.
lacamasmagazine.com
CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres
Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday for 137 counts of Voyeurism in the 1st degree. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in the investigation into an alleged voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. James D....
Chronicle
Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction
COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
KGW
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
