kbsi23.com
Benton fugitive arrested for meth after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Drug detectives saw 35-year-old Chad Taylor of Benton, Ky. driving a vehicle in McCracken County and knew that he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and did not have a driver’s license.
KFVS12
Two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky. sends 4 people to hospital
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Oct. 13, resulting in 4 hospitalizations, including 2 juveniles. The sheriff’s office says this was on US 45 North at Hickory Road at approximately 5:17 p.m. According to a release from Graves County,...
wjpf.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
kbsi23.com
1 of 2 robbery suspects wanted in McCracken County arrested
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – One of two suspects in a McCracken County robbery was arrested in Graves County. Taylor Johnson, 31, of McCracken County was arrested around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. He faces charges of robbery first degree and assault fourth degree. The McCracken County Sheriff’s...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
kbsi23.com
KY 1241, East Vaughn Road blocked in Graves County after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 1241 and East Vaughn Road are completely blocked for a partially overturned semi truck and trailer on Wednesday. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to avoid the area at least until 6:10 p.m.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
kbsi23.com
Graves County under burn ban
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County is under a burn ban effective at 10 a.m. on October 13. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued a county wide burn ban. Anyone burning until further notice can receive a citation for violation of a local burn ban order.
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
