Roberts, WI

Sasquatch 107.7

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old dies in crash during thunderstorm near Twin Cities

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, and authorities believe inclement weather may have played a role. According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old was headed east on 249th Ave. in Athens Township when he left the road and rolled the vehicle near Verdin Ave. NW, which is rural area southwest of Isanti and between Bethel and St. Francis.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcycle accident leaves one injured

Eric Fielder, 43 years old from Welch, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson on Monday, Oct. 10. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at a T-intersection and entered the ditch. At about 1:32 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of...
HAGER CITY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: 14-Year-Old Girl Has Died From Rollover Crash In Barron County

BARRON COUNTY -- One of the 14-year-old teenage girls involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday night has died, according to an updated press release on Tuesday from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. At 7:30 a.m, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised by the Ramsey County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
ALMA, WI
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Explosion severely injures man in Ravenna Township

On Oct. 5, an explosion severely injured a man in Ravenna Township. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim as 64-year-old Perry Coyle. Officials said the explosion occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in a detached garage located on the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue. According to the Dakota...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A semi driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in the south metro.The crash occurred on the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 494, the Bloomington Fire Department said.The ramp will be closed "for an extended period of time" while the trailer is unloaded, the fire department said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
wwisradio.com

Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck

Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Woman killed when cycle hits deer in Dakota County

(Dakota County, MN) -- A motorcycle hit a deer in Dakota County Monday night, leaving a woman dead and a man hospitalized with serious injuries. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened east of Hastings. Officials say neither passenger was wearing a helmet.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN

