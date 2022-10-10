ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
WTVC

Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Turner Junkins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 13th, 2022 goes to Turner Junkins. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Aubree

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Since September of 2020, Nick Love has been matched with his little brother Ryan. Nick describes the reason and joy behind becoming a big brother with Big Brother/Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. You will also meet Aubree, a 7-year-old little sister looking for her big sister!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper

JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
JASPER, TN
WTVC

The Haunted Hilltop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
CHATTANOOGA, TN

