WTVC
Parent worries revitalizing Airport Inn may be safety issue for nearby Silverdale Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with their plan to revitalize the rundown Airport Inn Motel, but one parent worries this could be a safety issue for students at the nearby Silverdale Academy. The city plans on renovating the motel to be an outlet...
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
WTVC
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
WTVC
Brainerd Community Center renamed in honor of late Chris L. Ramsey Sr., community advocate
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tuesday was an important day for family and friends of Chris L. Ramsey senior. Officials with the City of Chattanooga Renamed the Brainerd Community Center in his honor to keep his legacy alive. The center is now the Chris L. Ramsey, Sr. Community Center. Friends and...
WTVC
Chattanooga Mayor Kelly unveils supportive housing proposal for Airport Inn revitalization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly unveiled a plan for the revitalization of the derelict Airport Inn as part of a permanent supportive housing proposal Tuesday. The city has purchased the boarded-up motel and once it's rezoned, they say there will be more than 70 new units of...
WTVC
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are working to learn more details on a fight at a Chattanooga bar between a bouncer and customer captured on video. An attorney representing the customer says the altercation should've stopped at the door. The security camera video, posted to YouTube, shows a bouncer at...
WTVC
Former Lakesite City Mayor, Hamilton County EMS director passes away at 69
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Lakesite City Mayor and Hamilton County EMS Director has passed away. Kenneth Wilkerson died at his home in Lakesite Wednesday. Wilkerson worked as a Rescue Crew Chief in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Chattanooga Fire Department, police, and later...
WTVC
Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Turner Junkins
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 13th, 2022 goes to Turner Junkins. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
WTVC
City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
WTVC
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WTVC
Opera Tennessee with the Chattanooga Music Club
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bette Anna Neal and Sara Snider Schone talk about the Chattanooga Music Club will host an upcoming program of Opera favorites including Opera Tennessee.
WTVC
Hamilton County commissioners vote against pausing short term vacation rentals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's still a fight over who's most in need for short-term rentals in Hamilton County: the homeowners trying to make money or other residents concerned about their safety. Hamilton County Commissioners voted Wednesday against a pause on new short term rentals or "Airbnbs." It’s an...
WTVC
Meigs County 911 board chairman says they were unaware $1M dollars was misappropriated
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated at least $1,084,188.60. And the chairman of the Meigs County 911 board says members and county officials were unaware of what was happening. The Comptroller's Office report says the...
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Aubree
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Since September of 2020, Nick Love has been matched with his little brother Ryan. Nick describes the reason and joy behind becoming a big brother with Big Brother/Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. You will also meet Aubree, a 7-year-old little sister looking for her big sister!
WTVC
Chattanoogans among majority of those working from home noticing decline in mental health
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has been ranked as one of the most popular destinations for remote work however, One APA study claims that the majority of remote workers have reported poor mental health. “I think so much is going on inside the home or wherever we're working from, we...
WTVC
'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper
JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
