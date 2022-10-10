Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Benton fugitive arrested for meth after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Drug detectives saw 35-year-old Chad Taylor of Benton, Ky. driving a vehicle in McCracken County and knew that he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and did not have a driver’s license.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Shemwell Lane near Oaks Road about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Glenna J. Hiett, 47, of Paducah,...
newsleaderonline.com
More Arrests in Ongoing Drug Investigation in Carroll County
HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively...
cilfm.com
Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale Police are investigating a report of shots fired that damaged a parked vehicle. Police say at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person fired multiple shots in the 500 block of East Willow Street. That person may have been driving a silver SUV. No injuries...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen property
The Graves County Sheriff's Office was at work over the weekend recovering stolen property. The Sheriff's Office said deputies worked the biggest part of the day Saturday to recover a significant amount of property that had been stolen from a home on Ky Hwy 945. A search warrant was obtained...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
kbsi23.com
Graves County under burn ban
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County is under a burn ban effective at 10 a.m. on October 13. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued a county wide burn ban. Anyone burning until further notice can receive a citation for violation of a local burn ban order.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Big Sandy drug bust results in arrest
A drug bust Saturday in Big Sandy resulted in the arrest of Jacqueline S. Comuzie, 43, of Big Sandy on felony drug charges and reckless driving on Saturday, October 1. This was at approximately 4:18 p.m. Big Sandy Police Chief James Sukach stopped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by Comuzie,...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
