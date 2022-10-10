Read full article on original website
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot
If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. |. The evidence, including a pair of women's underwear, white shorts with possible blood...
2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail. “Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s […]
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
KLTV
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
KLTV
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November. Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was...
KLTV
Rusk County warrants served yield $40K stolen property recovered, multiple firearms, drugs seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple drug arrests made in the first week of October. A warrant was served as the result of the new “SPEAR” initiative in the sheriff’s office that launched on Sept. 30, and it resulted in seven arrests for felony controlled substance violations. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the warrant was a methamphetamine search warrant that was served at 1107 Whipporwill Street in Henderson, as well as during a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise.
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
KLTV
Cass County inmate accused of double killing charged with capital murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Charles Spraberry has now been charged with capital murder. The charge was announced Thursday afternoon following an ongoing investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, as well as agents with the Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Investigators say they have recovered what they believe is the gun Spraberry allegedly used in to murder John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11. It is alleged that Spraberry broke out of prison before shooting Thomas and Archer and setting fire to their camper.
Sheriff's office: 3 arrested, including husband and wife, for smuggling illegal narcotics into Smith County Jail
TYLER, Texas — Three people, including a husband and wife, have been charged with engaging in organized crime after officials say they worked together to smuggle illegal narcotics into Smith County Jail facilities. Inmate Micah Davis, who was already jailed on different charges, along with Kristofer Rouse and Lindsay...
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 11-17
Sept. 14• Juan Felipe Castillo, of Talco, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a motion to revoke for unlawful ...
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
KLTV
Former mental health counselor of Taylor Parker testifies in second day of sentencing
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Testimony continued Thursday, Oct. 13 in the sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial. The day’s testimony centered around Parker’s actions years before the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn child, Braxlyn, occurred. The jury heard from a mental health counselor who,...
KLTV
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit
The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
KLTV
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 64 blocked in Rusk County after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said one lane is open with deputies alternating traffic control. “A significant cleanup is necessary,” officials said. “Expect delays of up to an hour unless you seek an alternate route.” RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash has closed a portion of State Highway 64, and officials said drivers are encouraged to […]
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department reports a retired K9 officer, Officer Jinto, has died. The department said Officer Jinto succumbed to an age-related illness on Monday. “He had been retired a few years but was one of our most active K9s prior to his retirement,” a post...
