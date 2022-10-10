Read full article on original website
WNEM
Millions will be used to eliminate eyesores in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An aggressive plan to tear down blighted structures in Flint and Genesee County has been announced. “This is our official kickoff for the city of Flint and Genesee County demolition program,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman. Freeman says nearly $40-million is...
WNEM
Decision to tear down Flint Central and Whittier postponed
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The board of education was set to vote on the demolition of Flint central and Whittier tonight but postponed it until the next board meeting. Flint Central and Whittier have long been apart of the community. Flint Central High School was built in 1923 and was the city’s oldest school. Whittier middle school was built next door in 1924. Both schools closed in 2009 due to budget cuts and low enrollment. The schools have remained vacant and have even began to deteriorate. While some say the buildings are an eye sore, others want the district to preserve its history.
WNEM
Swan Valley Learning Center needs director to stay open beyond October
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lonnie Kubik wiped away tears as she worried about families who may lose childcare soon. Kubik is the assistant director at the Swan Valley Learning Center (SVLC). “It would be devastating for sure,” Kubik said. Swan Valley Schools Superintendent Mat Mcrae said the State...
