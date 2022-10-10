MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will bring two very different one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo,” by Alice Childress to its main stage, 36 Madison Ave. in Madison. Childress, who has written, produced and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and ’60s. Her broad literary universe earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel “A Short Walk.” “Florence” and “Mojo” will run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting shakespearenj.org.

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO