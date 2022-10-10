Read full article on original website
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Newark invests $2M in fund to support black and Latinx businesses
NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Municipal Council voted Oct. 5 to invest $2 million in the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund. It is an investment fund targeted to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with black and Latinx communities when compared to the general population. This first-in-the-nation investment vehicle makes equity and debt investments in black and Latinx businesses in New Jersey. The $2 million contribution is earmarked specifically for Newark investments.
NJ native to star in play at Soho Playhouse in NYC
NEW YORK CITY — A’ndre Davis is starring in “Man of the House” throughout October, every Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m., at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York City. The multitalented artist could revel in the opportunity to present one of his own creations in Manhattan, but for him and his team, it’s also an opportunity to relay a message to the public about domestic violence.
DCR launches enforcement initiative to prevent marriage license discrimination
TRENTON, NJ — N.J. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights announced Oct. 6 the launch of a new marriage equality enforcement initiative to ensure that municipal governments across New Jersey do not discriminate against or exclude LGBTQ individuals seeking to obtain marriage licenses. As...
Housing authority in Orange will celebrate Washington Manor’s 50th anniversary
ORANGE, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Orange and the Orange Redevelopment Authority will host a gala event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Washington Manor on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the 250-unit facility located at 340 Thomas Boulevard in Orange. At the event, several civic and community leaders will be honored for their contributions to the growth and development of the Orange public housing community.
Ortiz, Cruz receive 2022 Estrella del Condado de Essex Awards
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the county’s annual Latino Heritage Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Newark. The celebration paid homage to the rich culture and traditions of U.S. residents who trace their roots to the Spanish-speaking nations of Europe, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.
HSOB presents ‘The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield’
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield will present “The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield. This event is free and open to the public. Join...
Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in West Orange forges connections
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Services Unit of the West Orange Police Department sponsored “Coffee with a Cop” at the Dunkin’ on Northfield Avenue on Oct. 6. This event gives police officers the opportunity to engage with the public to listen to and discuss concerns. Officers also handed out brochures about various police department initiatives designed to help improve quality of life within the community. For information about any WOPD programs, call 973-325-4000.
Luna Stage to premiere streamlined ‘Richard II’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage will present the world premiere of Zachary Elkind’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Richard II” from Oct. 20 through Nov. 13 on the main stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Streamlined to a fleet 90 minutes, the play features four actors playing 16 roles, and highlights the humor and urgency of this taut, intimate, heartbreakingly political tragedy.
Shakespeare Theatre to perform two one-act plays by Alice Childress
MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will bring two very different one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo,” by Alice Childress to its main stage, 36 Madison Ave. in Madison. Childress, who has written, produced and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and ’60s. Her broad literary universe earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel “A Short Walk.” “Florence” and “Mojo” will run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting shakespearenj.org.
Golda Och Academy boys cross-country enjoys victories in SEC’s final week of dual meets
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team ran in the final week of Super Essex Conference dual meets on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park. Daniel Schiffman led the Roadrunners in 19:28.6, 11th overall of 78 finishers. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:47.6, 29th place; and Jesse Schiffman finished in 20:57.2, 32nd place.
Belleville HS girls volleyball seniors are honored
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team defeated Abundant Life Academy, 25-21, 25-11, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on senior day in a regular season match. Belleville, which improved to 11-6 on the season, will host No. 17 seed East Orange Campus in the preliminary round of...
West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks ECT repeat title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament. West Orange was scheduled to host a first-round game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after press time. The quarterfinals are on Friday, Oct. 14. The semifinals are on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at LIvingston High School, and the final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.
Columbia HS girls soccer team advances to ECT first round
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Anya Terry scored two goals, including one in overtime, to lead the 16th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 win over No. 17 seed Belleville in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.
Columbia HS boys soccer team seeks strong ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team received the No. 6 seed in the Essex County Tournament. Columbia will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13, against No. 11 seed Glen Ridge at Underhill Field at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Oct....
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in SEC’s final dual-meet of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Super Essex Conference’s final dual-meet race of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Pictured are the boys, wearing the red-and-white striped shirts, competing in the...
Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
Betty A. Greene
Betty A. Greene. Cherished wife of the late Rabbi Barry H. Greene, loving mother of Rabbi Lisa S. Greene and Jackie Greene (Joshua Orenstein). Incredible grandmother of Lexi, Noa, Jacob, David, and Talia. A teacher by profession and in life, Betty taught countless lucky children throughout Essex County schools, particularly kindergarten students at Pleasantdale (Kelly Elementary) School where she taught for decades. Betty was an active board member of Theresa Grotta Center for Rehabilitation and the New Philharmonic. As a volunteer she taught inclusion for the National Council of Jewish Women and was a kindergarten reader at the South Mountain School Annex.
