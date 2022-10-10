Roberta N. Siegfried, 89, of Niota, IL passed away at 10:16 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1933 in Ft. Madison to Robert and Nada Moline Pollpeter. On October 8, 1960 she married Clement “Clem” Siegfried in Ft. Madison and he passed away on January 19, 2009. Roberta worked at Lee County Bank for forty-seven years and retired in 1998 as a Vice President and Trust Officer. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

