Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, Donnellson
Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1936, the daughter of Floyd T. and Rachel V. (Ailshie) Windom. On September 4, 1955, she married Herbert L. Davison in Malvern, Iowa. Survivors...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Roberta N. Siegfried, 89, Niota
Roberta N. Siegfried, 89, of Niota, IL passed away at 10:16 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1933 in Ft. Madison to Robert and Nada Moline Pollpeter. On October 8, 1960 she married Clement “Clem” Siegfried in Ft. Madison and he passed away on January 19, 2009. Roberta worked at Lee County Bank for forty-seven years and retired in 1998 as a Vice President and Trust Officer. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Pen City Current
Hounds drop two of three in SEC finals
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Head Coach Kelly Knustrom was happy with the play she saw in the finals of the Southeast Conference tournament Tuesday at Fort Madison High School. The Bloodhounds dropped two of three matches, but were in most of the games throughout the night and got some steady net play from Lauryn Helmick and Taylor Johnson.
Pen City Current
Zephan Abel's memory lives on in family's tea shop
FORT MADISON - The memory of a child lost has turned into a boutique tea shop in downtown Fort Madison. Zephan Abel, who died two years ago at the age of 16 from a chronic heart and lung issue, is the inspiration for his parents new tea shop called Z's Boba Tea at 821 Avenue G. He died Oct. 11, 2020 during a procedure in Palo Alto, California to try and correct the condition.
Comments / 0