Trentonian
EAST RUTHERORD — Any extra intel that a team can get on Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is a positive. So it’s a good thing that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale worked in the same capacity for Baltimore during Jackson’s first four years in the league from 2018-21. Still, it will be no fun for the Giants (4-1) to go from lining up against Aaron Rodgers to trying to contain the elusive Jackson next Sunday when the Ravens (3-2) visit MetLife Stadium.
To enjoy any substantial postseason, a baseball team will need two first-line pitchers. To have a chance to win a championship, there must be at least a third. Ranger Suarez? Proof that Rob Thomson’s starting rotation is more than two deep in Game 1 of an NLDS Series Tuesday at 1:07 against the world champion Atlanta Braves?
