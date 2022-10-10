EAST RUTHERORD — Any extra intel that a team can get on Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is a positive. So it’s a good thing that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale worked in the same capacity for Baltimore during Jackson’s first four years in the league from 2018-21. Still, it will be no fun for the Giants (4-1) to go from lining up against Aaron Rodgers to trying to contain the elusive Jackson next Sunday when the Ravens (3-2) visit MetLife Stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO