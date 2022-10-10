Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Help seniors facing food insecurity with Fight Hunger Bags
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a way to support the community and the environment. Eastern Area Agency on Aging and Hannaford Supermarkets have teamed up. The stores at the Airport Mall and Stillwater Avenue locations are offering Fight Hunger Bags. The reusable bags are $2.50. Eastern Area Agency on...
wabi.tv
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Kennebec Valley is this Saturday. The mile and half walk will start at Head of Falls Park in Waterville and will go around the downtown area. Although registration for the walk is free and starts at 9...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
wabi.tv
FocusMaine President stops by University of Maine as part of Together Tour
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The president of FocusMaine stopped by the University of Maine today as part of the organization’s Together Tour through the Downeast Region. The purpose of the tour is to better understand the economic development needs of the region and identify opportunities for collaboration. In his...
wabi.tv
LePage held special discussion on Maine and inflation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
wabi.tv
Criterion Theatre hosts presentation on how to build family connection, resilience
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A special, free presentation will be held at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor Thursday night for families and educators who work with young people on How to Build Family Connection and Resilience. Cheryl Nepper of Caron Treatment Centers will lead the presentation, providing attendees...
wabi.tv
‘Soupman’ allegedly took thousands of dollars from nonprofit he founded
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man known as “Soupman” allegedly took thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died...
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: talking about your medications
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tens of millions of Americans depend on medications to live healthier lives. But for those medications to work correctly, people must be able to take them correctly. October is national Talk About Your Medicines Month. It’s an opportunity for healthcare professionals to remind people about the...
wabi.tv
New ‘Riverwalk’ to open along the Union River in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy will hold a grand opening for a new hiking trail in Ellsworth along the Union River Thursday. The “River walk” is a rehabilitated path that runs from behind the Ellsworth Public library along the Union River to an ADA-accessible overlook. It’s part of a larger concept to build a Union River Trail that will extend both north and south around the city.
wabi.tv
More than 150 skeletons on display for Halloween in Hampden
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s something spooky in Hampden and everyone is welcome to check it out. At 33 Liberty Avenue you can see skeletons of all shapes and sizes. Skeleton mastermind Anthony Liberatore says there are over 150 of them. Some of them are even 12 feet tall....
wabi.tv
University of Maine hosts 2022 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine welcomed about 600 students from middle and elementary schools across the state on Tuesday. It was all part of the 2022 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival. Students got the opportunity to learn about different areas of science dealing with water in...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Riverwalk celebrates grand opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in Ellsworth to take in the great outdoors and get your steps in, too. Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Heart of Ellsworth and Ellsworth Garden Club cut the ribbon on the new river walk behind Ellsworth Public Library Thursday. The trail is beginner-...
wabi.tv
wabi.tv
Apple Picking: A Maine fall tradition for locals and tourists alike
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Johnston’s Orchards in Ellsworth has been in the family since the 1950′s. There are around two thousand apple trees there, spread over twenty acres. According to Owner Brett Johnston, the orchard has enough variety for everyone. “I have McIntosh, Cortlands, Northern Spies, Ida Reds,...
WMTW
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine
No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
wabi.tv
Bangor to consider tiny home developments
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council will soon consider allowing tiny home developments in the city. Each tiny home would be 400 square feet or less, with a lot size of at least 1,000 feet including one parking space. The proposed ordinance would allow for tiny home developments, something...
wabi.tv
‘Fright at the Fort’ returns for 21st year this Saturday
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - After three years of resting peacefully, the time has come for Fright at the Fort in Prospect to make a return. TV5 went behind-the-scenes of the display Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a different experience every night,” said Dean Martin, Executive Director of Friends of Fort Knox....
wabi.tv
Orono coffee shop opens new location in downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you on the lookout for a new breakfast spot?. Why not check out a local café that has just expanded to Bangor?. Nest, which first opened on Main Street in Orono in 2016, opened the doors to their new location at 25 State Street last weekend.
