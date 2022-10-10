Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Says ‘Tragic’ Cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ ‘Doesn’t Engender Trust Among Filmmakers and the Studio’
Actor Brendan Fraser may be poised to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination this year for “The Whale,” but he’s also mourning an upcoming project that won’t be seeing the light of day: “Batgirl.” The “Mummy” actor played Ted Carson aka Firefly, the villain of the DC film, and is just as dismayed by its cancellation as fans are.
Issa Rae Condemns Hollywood’s Efforts to Save ‘The Flash’ and Ezra Miller to ‘Save Itself and to Protect Offenders’
The star of the DC superhero film faces felony charges and abuse allegations yet remains involved with the production
Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Contract With Kimmel to Never Make Another ‘Halloween’ Film (Video)
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday to promote her new film, “Halloween Ends.” This marks the actress’s eighth “Halloween” appearance, beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. “I care. I care too much,” the actress told Kimmel. “I’m a...
How ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Writer-Director John Lee Hancock Invented Stephen King’s Favorite Scene
The "Saving Mr. Banks" filmmaker tells TheWrap how he won King's approval to direct the adaptation
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer Teases a Never-Before-Seen Look at Jazz Legend’s Life and Career (Video)
The upcoming documentary feature is due in select theaters and on Apple TV+ later this month
‘Decision to Leave’ Film Review: Park Chan-Wook Mixes Crime Story With Love Story
The Korean director's first movie since "The Handmaiden" is gorgeous, richly dramatic and increasingly complex
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
"Jason Patric's kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character," says Newlander in an interview tied to the film's 35th anniversary
‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Halloween Decorations Come to Life in Family-Oriented Netflix Comedy
Like countless Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” begins by introducing us to a grown man who devotes too much of his energy to hating an optional holiday. Simply put: Howard Gordon (Marlon Wayans) isn’t a fan of Halloween. A middle school teacher who spends his life explaining science, he doesn’t see the point in celebrating the supernatural. Understandable, but less than ideal, given that he has just moved his family from Brooklyn to the Halloween-obsessed small town of Bridge Hollow. When the family arrives at their new home, neighbors immediately greet them with questions about their...
Sony Snaps Up Rights to Star-Studded GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’
Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson and Shailene Woodley headline the cast
Angela Lansbury’s 10 Best Film and TV Roles, From ‘Gaslight’ to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (Photos)
The beloved London-born actress died Tuesday at age 96
George Clooney Applauds Universal for Taking a ‘Gamble’ on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and Putting It in Theaters: ‘I’m Really Proud’
Julia Roberts also weighed in on why she thinks the genre that made her a screen star is having a resurgence
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Saga Concludes, For Now, With a Whimper
Director David Gordon Green offers little more than a padded coda to the tale of Haddonfield, with a sudden focus on a brand-new character
‘Silent River’ Review: Lynchian Vibes Help This Motel-Set Indie Puzzler, But Only So Much
"Yellow" director Chris Chan Lee digs into his evocative setting but the results never quite come together
Warner Bros. Shuts Down TV Writers Workshops Where New and Diverse Talent Thrived
The newly merged company's digital shortform division, Stage 13, will also be shuttering
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen Developing Film Based on Disney Theme Park Element ‘Society of Explorers and Adventures’
"Strange World" writer-director Qui Nguyen will write the script, with Reynolds producing
Diversity Execs Tout ‘Impactful’ Pipelines for Underrepresented Talent: ‘That’s What Has Longevity’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Equity and inclusion officers from Warner Bros. Discovery, Starz, NBCUniversal and more talked about moving past conversations toward action
‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Previews ‘Victim’ Episode in Which His Character OA Zidan Is Mugged: ‘It Shifts His Perspective’
"It really just comes down to not wanting to show weakness in a job that requires 100% strength," says Zaki of his character's reaction
Kevin Mayer Says Disney Could Do Without ESPN and ABC (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "Its hard to see a huge future for linear TV in entertainment," the Candle Media co-CEO says
Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. Television
Parul Agrawal has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Warner Bros. Television, TheWrap has confirmed. The announcement of her promotion comes a day after the group’s latest round of layoffs. Agrawal will be replacing Leigh London Redman, who left in July to become...
