ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Brendan Fraser Says ‘Tragic’ Cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ ‘Doesn’t Engender Trust Among Filmmakers and the Studio’

Actor Brendan Fraser may be poised to earn his first-ever Oscar nomination this year for “The Whale,” but he’s also mourning an upcoming project that won’t be seeing the light of day: “Batgirl.” The “Mummy” actor played Ted Carson aka Firefly, the villain of the DC film, and is just as dismayed by its cancellation as fans are.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Ang Lee
Person
James Cameron
IndieWire

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Halloween Decorations Come to Life in Family-Oriented Netflix Comedy

Like countless Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” begins by introducing us to a grown man who devotes too much of his energy to hating an optional holiday. Simply put: Howard Gordon (Marlon Wayans) isn’t a fan of Halloween. A middle school teacher who spends his life explaining science, he doesn’t see the point in celebrating the supernatural. Understandable, but less than ideal, given that he has just moved his family from Brooklyn to the Halloween-obsessed small town of Bridge Hollow. When the family arrives at their new home, neighbors immediately greet them with questions about their...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television#Grading#High Frame Rate#Hfr#Truecut Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
TheWrap

Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. Television

Parul Agrawal has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Head of Drama Development at Warner Bros. Television, TheWrap has confirmed. The announcement of her promotion comes a day after the group’s latest round of layoffs. Agrawal will be replacing Leigh London Redman, who left in July to become...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy