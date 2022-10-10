ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

pot stirring
3d ago

This doesn’t surprise me. Stockton police are very nonchalant about their job. I think the attorney general needs to investigate the department for dereliction of duty. I even had a cop gripe to me about how the city bankruptcy effected their pension and that’s why they don’t really care. I agree that the city should not have been able to use bankruptcy to Wiesel their way out paying their pension. On the other hand, the existing officers took an oath to protect and serve and they need to carry out that duty or turn in their badges!

4
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation

STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said.  In a...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters find man beaten to death in East Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Firefighters found a man beaten to death in Oakland on Wednesday, police said. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year.  Police sent officers to investigate after Oakland firefighters found the body.  Officers found evidence of an assault, police said. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3821 or on the tip line at (510) 238-7950.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Is he also the Chicago 'Duck Walk Killer'?

STOCKTON - CBS13 has confirmed that the Stockton Police Department is working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in most cases hey if one guy walks like another guy it doesn't mean anything. In this case if...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC10

3 children allegedly abducted by parents in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are calling for help as they try to track down three at-risk children. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said three children, ages nine to 16, were abducted by their parents. The children were identified as 9-year-old Christopher Pinon, 11-year-old Evangeline Pinon, and 16-year-old Angelica Pinon.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
