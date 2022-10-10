Read full article on original website
pot stirring
3d ago
This doesn’t surprise me. Stockton police are very nonchalant about their job. I think the attorney general needs to investigate the department for dereliction of duty. I even had a cop gripe to me about how the city bankruptcy effected their pension and that’s why they don’t really care. I agree that the city should not have been able to use bankruptcy to Wiesel their way out paying their pension. On the other hand, the existing officers took an oath to protect and serve and they need to carry out that duty or turn in their badges!
Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton
STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Amid deadly serial killings, Stockton police chief meets with unhoused community
STOCKTON, Calif. — Amid the urgent search for a suspect in the series of killings and attacks plaguing the Stockton area, Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden is meeting with the unhoused community to provide resources and advice. Six people have been killed among seven attacks, which have been linked...
Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation
STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said. In a...
Stockton Serial Killings: What we know and don’t know about the unsolved shootings
Police in the Northern California city launched an investigation into potentially connected killings after detectives said they noticed patterns in some unsolved shootings.
'There are worse things out here' | Some North Stockton homeless not afraid of potential serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
KMPH.com
2 wanted for string of robberies in Modesto, targeting the elderly wearing jewelry
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and a woman are wanted after police say they are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the elderly for their jewelry in Modesto. The police department is warning the public about the pair dressed in Middle Eastern clothing, ages 30 to 40. The...
Firefighters find man beaten to death in East Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Firefighters found a man beaten to death in Oakland on Wednesday, police said. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police sent officers to investigate after Oakland firefighters found the body. Officers found evidence of an assault, police said. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3821 or on the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
KCRA.com
'Focused on the act of killing': Stockton police chief gives update on series of deadly shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — A series of connected killings in Stockton has put people on edge. At least six people have been killed and a seventh victim survived last year. Police chief Stanley McFadden spoke on KCRA 3 live on Wednesday to give an update on the investigation since announcing the connection almost two weeks ago.
Stockton Serial Killer: Is he also the Chicago 'Duck Walk Killer'?
STOCKTON - CBS13 has confirmed that the Stockton Police Department is working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018. We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources."It immediately brought me back... It was as if I was seeing the video we saw in Chicago. Now granted that's superficial and in most cases hey if one guy walks like another guy it doesn't mean anything. In this case if...
3 children allegedly abducted by parents in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are calling for help as they try to track down three at-risk children. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said three children, ages nine to 16, were abducted by their parents. The children were identified as 9-year-old Christopher Pinon, 11-year-old Evangeline Pinon, and 16-year-old Angelica Pinon.
Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk
An Alaskan Husky named Loki unwittingly ate meth during a walk in South San Jose, as California grapples with a homeless crisis that results in encampment residents using drugs.
Suspected Stockton serial killer’s lone survivor says police treated her like ‘trash’
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Natasha LaTour said police detectives treated her like “trash” and didn’t take her seriously when they first heard her story. In an interview with 209 Times, the 46-year-old woman described the night she was shot nearly 10 times by a masked mysterious man on April 16, 2021. She heard footsteps outside […]
KCRA.com
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
