The Chatham County Police Department on Sunday announced it would be revisiting some pre-canvassed areas again as the search for missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon enters its fifth day. The department described locating the child as their “highest priority,” and has been working in conjunction with the FBI to locate Simon, who they believe is still alive. The 20-month-old disappeared following some family discord, according to local outlet WJCL, after the child’s grandmother and custodian, Billie Jo Howell, attempted to remove the child’s mother Leilani, and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from Howell’s home for allegedly damaging the property. “She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Howell on Thursday, speaking on the topic of her daughter. “I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”Read it at ABC WJCL

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO