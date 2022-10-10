Read full article on original website
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' 6 months later
The cause and manner of Cassie Carli's death remain "undetermined" despite the Florida mother being found dead more than six months ago, officials confirmed.
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Criminals are 'emboldened' to kill police
Judge Jeanine speaks on violence against police in the aftermath of two cops being killed in Bristol, Connecticut on "The Five."
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Texas troopers apprehend 15 illegal immigrants seen on video fleeing work truck
More than a dozen illegal immigrants were arrested last week after they crossed the border and later fled from Texas authorities while in a work truck.
Kiely Rodni update: California coroner rules out 'foul play' in missing teen's drowning death
Kiely Rodni's death was accidental, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, weeks after her body was found underwater in a California reservoir.
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
The parents of a Colorado teen whom Boulder police found after she went missing say there are "many unknowns" about the case, which is "far from over."
DeSantis reacts to Parkland shooter life sentence: ‘You deserve the death penalty’
Florida Gov. DeSantis said Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves the death penalty and not a life sentence for his "utter disregard for humanity."
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk
An Alaskan Husky named Loki unwittingly ate meth during a walk in South San Jose, as California grapples with a homeless crisis that results in encampment residents using drugs.
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
Nightmare: Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Missing for Fifth Straight Day
The Chatham County Police Department on Sunday announced it would be revisiting some pre-canvassed areas again as the search for missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon enters its fifth day. The department described locating the child as their “highest priority,” and has been working in conjunction with the FBI to locate Simon, who they believe is still alive. The 20-month-old disappeared following some family discord, according to local outlet WJCL, after the child’s grandmother and custodian, Billie Jo Howell, attempted to remove the child’s mother Leilani, and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from Howell’s home for allegedly damaging the property. “She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Howell on Thursday, speaking on the topic of her daughter. “I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”Read it at ABC WJCL
Michigan teen allegedly runs out of gas in stolen Mustang during police chase, jumps off bridge
A 14-year-old jumped off a bridge after a Mustang he had allegedly stolen ran out of gas during a police chase on Wednesday evening in southwest Detroit.
Arizona Border Patrol agents seize 2,100 fentanyl pills hidden inside tamales: official
Arizona Border Patrol agents seized 2,100 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside tamales and stored in an ice cooler, officials said.
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California
A Georgia K-9 deputy helped drug agents find $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub last week that had been sent from California.
ACLU, legal groups suing Biden admin for denying legal representation to detained migrants
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against ICE Thursday alleging that detained migrants have been denied legal representation.
Virginia GOP candidate rips liberal journalist who called Child Protective Services over Columbus Day tweet
Virginia Republican state Senate candidate Tina Ramirez condemned journalist David Leavitt for calling Child Protective Services on her over a Columbus Day tweet.
'Days of Our Lives' actor James Lastovic has been found after reported missing in Hawaii
"Days of Our Lives" actor James Lastovic has been found in a Hawaiian state park on Tuesday after his mother reported him missing.
