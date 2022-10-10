ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WDTN

How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
whbc.com

Early Voting Underway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expanded days and hours are coming later. The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE...
WSAZ

Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
