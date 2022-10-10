Read full article on original website
Ohio Republicans Up and Down the November Ballot Claimed Fraud in 2020 Election
“There were certainly people voting illegally on a large-scale basis,” J.D. Vance said, and he was far from alone
Issue 2: Ohio voters to decide whether to bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in their elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters will be asked Nov. 8 whether to approve Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens from voting in Ohio elections. Only U.S. citizens can cast votes in federal elections, such as voting for members of...
How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate
CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
Democrat Senate candidate calls Obama for help after slipping in polls: report
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes called on former President Barack Obama for help after he began slipping in the polls for his Wisconsin Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Politico reported Thursday. Members of Barnes' political campaign reached out to Obama's team in recent days in hopes of...
Endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District was misguided
The Plain Dealer’s endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District is misguided, siting his “… proven ability at working across party lines to advance Greater Cleveland interests.”. This premise is erroneous given his inability to work within his own party to advance Greater...
Black Voters Matter brings bus tour to Northeast Ohio weeks before November general election
CLEVELAND — The organization known as Black Voters Matter is making stops throughout Ohio this week amid a bus tour “to help build Black voting power ahead of midterms.”. The bus tour – which organizers are calling “We Won’t Black Down” – arrives in Northeast Ohio less than four weeks before the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise, researchers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women, authorities say. Annette Sumlin is one of the faces of that trend. “I know a lot of single African American women of all ages, and they’re scared...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad focusing on school safety and gun control from Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's re-election campaign features an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his Republican challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th Congressional District. The ad, which was amplified on social media from Gonzalez's campaign, targeted...
NBC reporter who commented on Fetterman’s health causes panic among ‘objective journalists’
An NBC reporter's comments about Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's difficulties with a conversation they had has prompted a liberal media uproar.
NY independents aligned with GOP on concerns over crime, but Hochul still holds 10-point lead over Zeldin
Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is ahead in the New York governor's race, but independent voters are aligning with the GOP in critical issues like rising crime and inflation, according to a recent poll. A Marist Poll released Thursday found that Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has a 10-point advantage over...
whbc.com
Early Voting Underway in Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expanded days and hours are coming later. The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE...
Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke out against the 'woke Democratic Party on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris.
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
WSAZ
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
OHIO (WSAZ) - State leaders say ever since Ohio became a state in the 1800s, judges have always been able to consider public safety when determining a person’s bail amount. So, for example, that includes looking at the seriousness of the crime the person is accused of committing, the person’s criminal history, and the likelihood that person will show up in court if they are able to make bail.
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
New midterm ad accuses GOP Rep. of 'putting a gun to his wife's head'
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-LA, is facing a new attack ad from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt that dredges up decades-old allegations of domestic abuse. Higgins denies the claims.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal Cincinnati judge’s order pausing state’s six-week abortion ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has taken a formal step to appeal a Cincinnati judge’s recent order pausing the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In a news release on Wednesday, a Yost spokesperson...
