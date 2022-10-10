ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with drug possession

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with drug possession
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother of George Wagner IV testifies

Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence. Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls

Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event

YWCA hosts 5th annual 'Activists and Agitators' event
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Early Voting Underway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expanded days and hours are coming later. The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board tables resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted to send a resolution that would have rejected proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students to executive committee, delaying a vote on the measure. Ohio’s top school board voted 12-7 to send a resolution to executive committee on Wednesday that opponents said would have harmed […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
