NBC4 Columbus
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with drug possession
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with drug possession.
NBC4 Columbus
Mother of George Wagner IV testifies
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
NBC4 Columbus
YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence.
WOUB
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
whbc.com
Early Voting Underway in Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Early voting began Wednesday at your county’s Board of Elections office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Expanded days and hours are coming later. The Stark County Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE...
Top Ohio school board tables resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted to send a resolution that would have rejected proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students to executive committee, delaying a vote on the measure. Ohio’s top school board voted 12-7 to send a resolution to executive committee on Wednesday that opponents said would have harmed […]
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate
CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?
We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?
