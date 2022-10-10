Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.

