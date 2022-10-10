Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Phyllis Dale Narans
Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022. Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
kq2.com
Sonjia Kay Pitts
Sonjia Kay Pitts was born to Charles Eden Bonnett and E. Lorene (Amos) Bonnet on October 9, 1948 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was a graduate of Benton High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother during her life. On May 23, 1966 she married Michael V. Pitts,...
kq2.com
Alberta M. Day
Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis. She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994....
kq2.com
Beverly Jean Lowry
Beverly Jean (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of St. Joseph died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born to Truman and Virginia Slocum on April 7, 1937, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her spouse Donald K. Lowry recently, and a brother Wendell Slocum.
kq2.com
Richard "Dick" Miller
Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.
kq2.com
"Helping Hand" sculpture donated to YWCA
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and as part of a national movement to prevent and end domestic violence. St. Joseph will be holding "Take Back the Night" on October 17. The event will kick off the "Week Without Violence" from October 17 - 21. The take...
kq2.com
Teachers awarded Apple Seed grants for school projects
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a morning full of surprises across the St. Joseph School District. Thursday, the St. Joseph School District Foundation awarded $8,000 to eight teachers with an Apple Seed grant to kickstart innovative ideas and classroom projects. "There's a lot of things that as teachers that we'd...
kq2.com
This week is National Fire Prevention Week
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meanwhile, Monday marked the first day of National Fire Prevention week. The American Red Cross is offering some tips on how you can escape a house fire in two minutes. The Red Cross suggests including at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot...
kq2.com
SJSD "making a comeback" on district-wide attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District has struggled with student attendance since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. District officials said attendance dropped to as low as 70%, kindergarten and 7th and 8th grade levels the smallest attended classes during the the covid-19 timeframe. Before the pandemic hit, attendance was 90% in 2019.
kq2.com
October is Pedestrian Safety Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Pedestrian Safety Month, recognizing how walkers and drivers can watch out for one another to keep our roads safe. “A very high percentage of our pedestrian fatalities in Missouri have occurred between October and December,” said Jonathan Nelson, Assistant to State Hwy & Safety and Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.
kq2.com
Monday marked World Mental Health Day
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was World Mental Health Day, and in Missouri, nearly one million adults are living with a mental health condition. We spoke with the co-CEO at Family Guidance to share the importance of mental health. "It's okay to not be okay," Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO Family Guidance Center...
kq2.com
MWSU brings awareness to human trafficking
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Missouri Western State University police hosted a Citizen's Academy to help educate the public about human trafficking. The department provided information on what human trafficking is, how you can identify who might be a victim, what law enforcement is doing to combat the issue and how people can involved in help solving thew problem.
kq2.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
