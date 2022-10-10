Read full article on original website
Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second...
NFL
Rookies provide optimism amid another bad Texans season
HOUSTON (AP) — With just one win after five games, the Houston Texans appear destined for a third straight dismal season. There is, however, some good news about this year’s team that should give fans hope. Houston (1-3-1) has a great rookie class featuring several players who have already made an impact.
What If Draymond Green Punched Steph Curry Instead of Jordan Poole?
In the NFL, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing an assault charge for shoving a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after Las Vegas lost to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. In the NBA, Draymond Green is facing nothing more than a fine after violently punching his...
NBA
