wtaw.com
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With Partner Agency North Bryan Community Center
United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) vice president Peggi Goss and Mattie Carter of UWBV partner agency North Bryan Community Center visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver on October 10, 2022. Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with UWBV partner agency North Bryan Community Center, October...
wtaw.com
Donations To Eight Regional ISD Educational Foundations Can Be Tripled During The Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser
If you are considering a gift to one of eight public school foundations in the Brazos Valley, your contribution through the Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser will be tripled by the Greater Texas Foundation. This applies to the first $2,500 dollars that is given to the College Station, Bryan, Navasota, Centerville,...
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY
The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Again Credits Working Smoke Detectors
Working smoke detectors are again credited with saving people and limiting property damage from an apartment fire. College Station firefighters responded Saturday just before 2:30 in the morning to The Dominik apartments for what turned out to be a kitchen fire. Two people who live there were able to get out. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. One dog died. Firefighters kept fire damage to the one apartment in the ten unit building.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
KBTX.com
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A cell phone video shared with KBTX shows a man jumping into action Tuesday evening to try and stop a fire from spreading on a second-level apartment balcony. The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block...
fox44news.com
Police: Call of shots fired near Bryan school ‘unfounded’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department responded to a call of possible shots fired near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. The department said on Thursday morning that the call was unfounded and there was no threat at, or near, the school. This is a developing story....
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
wtaw.com
Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire
College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
