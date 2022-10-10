Formal charges are on the books against a Junction City man after an alleged bank robbery in northern Morris County this week. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says 35-year-old Christopher Callaham was arrested at a motel in Junction City on Wednesday night, about 12 hours after an alleged robbery at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City. The alleged incident involved a suspect armed with a handgun, getting an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and leaving on foot.

