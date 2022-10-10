Read full article on original website
Emporia, Madison receiving funds for highway improvements
Emporia and Madison are set up for state funding for improvements involving highways. Emporia is receiving $400,000 officially for surface preservation on US Highway 50. City Manager Trey Cocking says this will involve milling and overlay between Graphic Arts and Prairie. Madison, meanwhile, is getting $1.5 million for pavement restoration...
Lyon County Commission to handle fire alarm inspection bids, grant application support letters Thursday
Facility matters will highlight Thursday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission. Facilities representative Robbie Weiss will present several fire alarm inspection and test bids, including a nearly $4,000 bid for the Lyon County Courthouse, nearly $8,000 bid for the Law Enforcement Center, nearly $900 bid for the Courthouse Annex and a nearly $600 total bid for the Anderson and Bowyer buildings at the Fairgrounds.
Junction City man arrested, charged after alleged bank robbery in Morris County
Formal charges are on the books against a Junction City man after an alleged bank robbery in northern Morris County this week. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says 35-year-old Christopher Callaham was arrested at a motel in Junction City on Wednesday night, about 12 hours after an alleged robbery at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City. The alleged incident involved a suspect armed with a handgun, getting an undisclosed amount of money from the bank and leaving on foot.
More time needed to determine victim’s identity of Tuesday’s fatal train-pedestrian incident in Emporia
It could take several days to identify the victim in Tuesday’s train-pedestrian incident. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the preliminary investigation indicates the incident near 12th and Whildin was accidental, although a full investigation continues with Emporia Police, Amtrak and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office all involved.
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to TPAC Oct. 14. Topeka native KC Mack is among the performers.
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
Careless smoking blamed for early-morning mattress fire in west Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Careless smoking was being blamed for an early-morning fire that caused an estimated $1,500 damage to a house on the northwest side of Topeka. Crews were called around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to a two-story home at 321 N.W. Waite. Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander DeWayne Bouton...
Large tree limb blocks central Topeka street on Wednesday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large tree limb that fell to the ground was blocking a central Topeka street on Wednesday morning. Topeka police and firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to S.W. 18th and Buchanan, where the downed tree limb was reported. The limb was blocking S.W. 18th just...
Emporia State begins street construction on Morse Drive
Street construction is taking place on the Emporia State campus. ESU is repaving Morse Drive from West 15th to West 18th. The process will likely take “a few days.”. Additional details are currently pending.
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
CORONAVIRUS: New cases, transmission levels increase for Lyon County
New COVID-19 cases in Lyon County were more than double the number from the prior week. Lyon County Public Health reported 51 new cases Wednesday, above the 21 reported Oct. 5. This pushes Lyon County to over 11,500 total cases since the pandemic started in March 2020. Deaths remained stable at 128.
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
14-year-old arrested after Ogden vehicle theft
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old was arrested in Junction City after a vehicle was stolen out of Ogden. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officials were called to the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden with a theft report.
Preliminary hearing delayed for Lyon County attempted murder suspect
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a man accused of attempted murder and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Phillip Trump was supposed to have a hearing Wednesday, but that was delayed to Nov. 8 so a competency evaluation could be completed. No additional hearings have been scheduled.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Residents asked to take extra care with anything fire-related as short-term fire danger increases
Fire danger will be elevated at times this week, and not just because of the deepening drought. Dry and windy conditions will lead to fire conditions that could be very high to extreme Tuesday, with more high fire danger possible Wednesday and Thursday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage is asking residents to take extra care with smoking materials with everything dry at this time.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
