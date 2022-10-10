ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Avow announces ‘Drive and Dine: A Drive Through Charity Adventure’ for Oct. 28

Drive and Dine: A Drive Through Charity Adventure is cruising through Avow’s campus from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane in Naples. The event will include drive-up stations where participants will pick up portions of a full meal to enjoy at home. The event raises funds for the nonprofit health care organization that provides hospice care, non-hospice palliative care, Avow Kids and Center for Grief Support programs.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

London Bay announces $50K match challenge for hurricane disaster relief

London Bay announced a $50,000 match challenge for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief. Through Nov. 1, all gifts made will be matched dollar for dollar by London Bay. All donations will support hurricane relief efforts established by the two community foundations in Lee and Collier counties, The Collaboratory and the Collier Community Foundation. To donate today, click here. The “Donate Now” link will direct guests to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund website, which is overseeing the match challenge donations for both organizations. To ensure donations are counted toward the match, guests must enter “London Bay” in the notes section at checkout. At the end of the campaign, all funds will be split evenly across both organizations. The Collaboratory’s SWFL Emergency Relief Fund and the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund provide immediate relief to those affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse

Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents

Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night

An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
Building Design & Construction

Real estate development practices worsened impact of Hurricane Ian

A century ago, the southwest Florida coast was mostly swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. Since then, real estate developers manipulated coastal and riverine ecosystems through dredging and filling to create valuable, buildable land. The results of their efforts created coastal communities that were home to more than 2 million people when Hurricane Ian struck.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall

Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
LEE COUNTY, FL

