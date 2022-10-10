London Bay announced a $50,000 match challenge for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief. Through Nov. 1, all gifts made will be matched dollar for dollar by London Bay. All donations will support hurricane relief efforts established by the two community foundations in Lee and Collier counties, The Collaboratory and the Collier Community Foundation. To donate today, click here. The “Donate Now” link will direct guests to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund website, which is overseeing the match challenge donations for both organizations. To ensure donations are counted toward the match, guests must enter “London Bay” in the notes section at checkout. At the end of the campaign, all funds will be split evenly across both organizations. The Collaboratory’s SWFL Emergency Relief Fund and the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Relief Fund provide immediate relief to those affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO