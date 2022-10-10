Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
cltampa.com
Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone
Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donates $50K to Cape Coral Caring Center
Boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner, Mercury Racing, donated $25,000 each to Cape Coral Caring Center, which assists individuals and families in critical need to help them cope with a negative economic situation on a short-term basis. The center provides food, electric bill assistance and referrals to other agencies with additional resources for individuals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank adapts after Hurricane Ian
His face caked with sunscreen, his eyes protected by sunglasses and his arms covered in a bright blue and branded Sanibel Captiva Community Bank fishing shirt, CEO Craig Albert looked like he was getting ready for a fishing trip. Instead, he was leading a boatload of eight bank employees Wednesday...
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian
Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $1.5 million
Tamiami Trail Storage LP purchased 1.95 acres of land at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $1.5 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, many events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WINKNEWS.com
Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian
It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
Florida Weekly
Alexander’s opens with new name, marks 27th anniversary
Alexander’s Restaurant reopened Oct. 6 as Alexander’s Garden Restaurant, according to chef Alexander Bernard. The reopening follows the chef’s annual summer sabbatical in California’s Bay Area. The restaurant sustained minimal damage from Hurricane Ian and the reopening had been planned since spring. The reopening coincides with...
businessobserverfl.com
Tiffany Whitaker, 36
Tiffany Whitaker has bloomed where she was planted. Born in Fort Myers, Whitaker became involved with supporting her local community from a young age, taking a job with the City of Fort Myers while enrolled as an undergraduate at Hodges University. For the past six years, she has worked for Lee Health, and is now the senior director of foundation marketing for the organization, one of the largest community health organizations in Florida.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up
A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
Comments / 0