Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage

Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Nor-Tech, Mercury Racing donates $50K to Cape Coral Caring Center

Boat manufacturer Nor-Tech Hi Performance Boats and its engine partner, Mercury Racing, donated $25,000 each to Cape Coral Caring Center, which assists individuals and families in critical need to help them cope with a negative economic situation on a short-term basis. The center provides food, electric bill assistance and referrals to other agencies with additional resources for individuals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank adapts after Hurricane Ian

His face caked with sunscreen, his eyes protected by sunglasses and his arms covered in a bright blue and branded Sanibel Captiva Community Bank fishing shirt, CEO Craig Albert looked like he was getting ready for a fishing trip. Instead, he was leading a boatload of eight bank employees Wednesday...
SANIBEL, FL
NOISE Inc.

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian

Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
CAPTIVA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte land sells for $1.5 million

Tamiami Trail Storage LP purchased 1.95 acres of land at 3491 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $1.5 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, many events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Florida Weekly

Alexander’s opens with new name, marks 27th anniversary

Alexander’s Restaurant reopened Oct. 6 as Alexander’s Garden Restaurant, according to chef Alexander Bernard. The reopening follows the chef’s annual summer sabbatical in California’s Bay Area. The restaurant sustained minimal damage from Hurricane Ian and the reopening had been planned since spring. The reopening coincides with...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tiffany Whitaker, 36

Tiffany Whitaker has bloomed where she was planted. Born in Fort Myers, Whitaker became involved with supporting her local community from a young age, taking a job with the City of Fort Myers while enrolled as an undergraduate at Hodges University. For the past six years, she has worked for Lee Health, and is now the senior director of foundation marketing for the organization, one of the largest community health organizations in Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up

A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

