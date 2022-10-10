ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 2

Related
WANE-TV

Early voting begins in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early voting is underway in Fort Wayne as of Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can see a sample ballot here, but the big races being voted on in this election include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man found guilty in hammer attack

LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed...
LIMA, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer

A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Henry
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Standard

Chickasaw man granted early release from prison

CELINA - After serving nearly 14 years at multiple prisons, a 37-year-old former Chickasaw man is set to walk out of Mercer County jail a free man this morning, with several conditions attached to his early release. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham, after due consideration, granted Nicholas...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Cash Bail#Mayor#Politics Local
wfft.com

Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate 1 fatal stabbing at 2 different scenes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed a adult male died after a stabbing happened Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy