FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO