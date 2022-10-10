Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
City denies request for body cam footage of Fort Wayne mayor’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has denied WANE 15’s request for public records – including body cam footage – detailing Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest for alleged drunk driving. Henry was jailed early Sunday after a crash along Old Mill Road...
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
WANE-TV
Early voting begins in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early voting is underway in Fort Wayne as of Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can see a sample ballot here, but the big races being voted on in this election include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions.
Juror Accused Of Flirting With Defendant In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Trial
'It's enough that it's drawing my attention.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
Lima man found guilty in hammer attack
LIMA — Jurors in the trial of Joshua Stevens, the Lima resident charged with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly striking another man with a hammer, deliberated for less than 90 minutes Wednesday before returning guilty verdicts on both counts. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed...
WANE-TV
Who will pay for damage from Mayor Tom Henry’s crash? City officials can’t answer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a Contact Us submission on wane.com, a WANE 15 viewer sent us several questions they thought we should ask Mayor Tom Henry following his OWI arrest over the weekend. WANE 15 brought some of the questions to the mayor’s administration. The following questions...
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Indiana counties, cities to receive first installment of funds from national opioid settlement
Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013. City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November. The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
wfft.com
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Daily Standard
Chickasaw man granted early release from prison
CELINA - After serving nearly 14 years at multiple prisons, a 37-year-old former Chickasaw man is set to walk out of Mercer County jail a free man this morning, with several conditions attached to his early release. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham, after due consideration, granted Nicholas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
wfft.com
Details released on Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's OWI charge, crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was in court Monday afternoon for his initial hearing following his weekend arrest for drunk driving. Henry was leaving a fundraiser Saturday night where he admits he drank too many glasses of wine. While driving his city-owned car through this roundabout on Old Mill Road, he was speeding and crossing into the wrong lane.
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WANE-TV
Police investigate 1 fatal stabbing at 2 different scenes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed a adult male died after a stabbing happened Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FWPD arrests McClellan Street shooting suspect
A Fort Wayne man is facing charges of criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last month in the 4900 block of McClellan Street, according to police.
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
Comments / 2