ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0iTdzq3w00

MAMAKATING, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday. Mato Hicks, 46, and Penelope Hicks, 19, allegedly assaulted someone after a verbal altercation.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

According to police, after the argument, the father began assaulting someone who eventually started recording on his cell phone. Police said Mato hit the victim multiple times, and that Penelope restrained him in a choke hold to make him an easier target.

The victim was taken to the Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill to be evaluated for cuts and bruises. According to police, Mato not only struck this person’s face repeatedly, he also broke his phone.

Father and daughter were arraigned Mamakating Town Court and released with a return date set for November 3. Authorities also issued a restraining order against them.

Police report to plane crash on Sacandaga Lake

Charges:

Penelope Hicks

  • Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Mato Hicks

  • Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)
  • Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Hudson Valley Father and Daughter Double-Teamed Victim

State police say a Hudson Valley father and his teenage daughter teamed up to brutally assault a local victim. It's heartwarming when you see a parent spending time with their child and sharing their interests, but not when that hobby is violently attacking someone. That's exactly what state police say a Hudson Valley father and daughter were up to on Sunday.
MAMAKATING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Mamakating, NY
Mamakating, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wallkill, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
DOVER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges

Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man gets life for shooting Middletown police officer

GOSHEN – A 31-year-old Bronx man is going to spend at least the next 58 ½ years in state prison for shooting Middletown City Police Officer Evan Barone on August 29, 2020. On Wednesday, an Orange County Court jury found Desean Owens guilty of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Garnet Medical Center#Sacandaga Lake Charges#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsonvalleyone.com

Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident

Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
HIGH FALLS, NY
wrnjradio.com

Wanted woman arrested following dispute in Warren County

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A wanted woman was arrested following a dispute Sunday afternoon in Lopatcong Township, according to police. On October 9, at around 12:17 p.m., police responded to the area of Shannon Court for the report of a dispute, police said. While investigating the dispute,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy