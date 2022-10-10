I can see a lot of things about the department of children and family services most of it you probably wouldn’t even believe me but I won’t I will say this much I would hate for them to have anybody in my family and be responsible for
Pay the case workers more! Maybe they'd actual care about the kids and more people will go into the field.
As a past CPS worker, I will say if people could only see what the workers have to do, they would get it! It is a very high stress job, with very horrible cases that keep coming. The pay is not worth the job. It can be a very unsafe job with no means to protect yourself. You are the bad guy a lot of the time. Who wants CPS at their door. Many of the homes are SO bad. Very high caseloads with cases being pushed around due to high turnover. With all the money being spent right now, I have no idea why this isn't a top priority. I have stories that will haunt me and memories of a system that failed them. During COVID it was worse because going to school is often where the children are safe with food. These children often grow up with many issues as adults; on drugs,mentally ill and committing crimes. There are some happy endings. I really hope this system improves someday!
