Cleveland, OH

Comments

Amy Hurd
3d ago

I can see a lot of things about the department of children and family services most of it you probably wouldn’t even believe me but I won’t I will say this much I would hate for them to have anybody in my family and be responsible for

ktothej johanessen
3d ago

Pay the case workers more! Maybe they'd actual care about the kids and more people will go into the field.

Michele
3d ago

As a past CPS worker, I will say if people could only see what the workers have to do, they would get it! It is a very high stress job, with very horrible cases that keep coming. The pay is not worth the job. It can be a very unsafe job with no means to protect yourself. You are the bad guy a lot of the time. Who wants CPS at their door. Many of the homes are SO bad. Very high caseloads with cases being pushed around due to high turnover. With all the money being spent right now, I have no idea why this isn't a top priority. I have stories that will haunt me and memories of a system that failed them. During COVID it was worse because going to school is often where the children are safe with food. These children often grow up with many issues as adults; on drugs,mentally ill and committing crimes. There are some happy endings. I really hope this system improves someday!

WKYC

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
cleveland19.com

Major renovation happening at Cleveland’s May Dugan Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a big day for the May Dugan Center in Ohio City with the announcement of a $7.5 million renovation. The project is happening thanks to a cumulation of individual donors, grants, tax credits, government donations, corporate donations, $5 million new market tax credit and a $2.5 million bridge loan.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Family of 22-month-old girl who died in foster care receives $1 million settlement from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The family of a young girl who died more than two years ago while in foster care has reached a settlement with Cuyahoga County. County Council on Tuesday approved a $1 million payout to relatives of Mandisa Sizemore, who passed away in June of 2020 after apparently choking on a playing card at the home she was staying in. She had been in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, and though her death was officially ruled as being accidental, her parents claimed the county was negligent regarding "deplorable" conditions at the temporary address.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Financial crime victims in Ohio can now receive compensation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pain and embarrassment of being scammed out of your money is tough enough to face. Finding out you can probably never get that money back adds insult to injury. Now, the state is helping these victims with the Ohio Investor Recovery Fund that launched Wednesday.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio releases number of people killed by domestic violence in past year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past seven years, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network has published the number of people killed by domestic violence in the state. For the year ending on June 30, 2022, Ohio recorded 112 domestic violence deaths. According to the ODVN, 22 of those deaths were...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH

