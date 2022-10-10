CLEVELAND — The family of a young girl who died more than two years ago while in foster care has reached a settlement with Cuyahoga County. County Council on Tuesday approved a $1 million payout to relatives of Mandisa Sizemore, who passed away in June of 2020 after apparently choking on a playing card at the home she was staying in. She had been in the custody of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, and though her death was officially ruled as being accidental, her parents claimed the county was negligent regarding "deplorable" conditions at the temporary address.

