Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
Superior Detailing Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new vehicle detailing shop has opened in Valley City located at 1015 Main Street East. Owner Brett Stearns and Nate McMenamin will be a two man team doing the detailing work. Stearns said there are several packages available for their customers. He said...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Voted the Best Tasting Drinking Water
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo’s water beat out drinking water samples from a pool of 7 competitors on Wednesday. The annual competition is part of the “Drinking Water Taste Test” at the annual “North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference” in Bismarck. Conference attendees selected...
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Valley City School District Response To False Reports
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter on Thursday, October 13th just before 11am. The Jamestown School District locked down buildings until officials received the all clear order. Valley City Public School District Josh Johnson said, “over the past...
valleynewslive.com
Hay bale truck catches fire in Barnesville
Barnesville, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A hay bale truck caught fire on 160th Avenue South, just off I-94 Exit 24 in Barnesville. The fire started just before 6 P.M. Part of 160th Avenue South was closed off as firefighters worked to combat the flames. Still no word on what...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Elim ready to re-open after devastating fire in 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Elim is preparing for an exciting grand opening on Thursday, October 13. The care community will open its doors for a long-awaited return home after fire destroyed the facility in January 2020. More than 100 residents and close to three dozen children and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is in the process of recruiting new officers for the upcoming year. The applications are open. After applying, training at the academy begins on January 9th for 13 weeks. This year, recruits will be hired on for the academy training and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
valleynewslive.com
One in custody after Barnesville swatting call
(Valley News Live) - The person who sent a threatening e-mail, forcing Barnesville students into lockdown, has been identified and taken into custody. This is just one of several hoax calls that were made to schools across the Valley Thursday. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Major fire rips through Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A beloved resort and retreat in Becker County has been ruled a total loss after a devastating blaze ripped through the property’s main lodge Monday morning. Fire crews from 11 different departments across Becker and Mahnomen counties responded shortly after 8:30 Monday morning...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders discuss future development in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Fargo. City leaders are eyeing a project that would include a nearly 500-stall parking garage, a 145-unit apartment complex and a 400-seat Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre. It would fill two parking lots in the 600 blk. of...
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
kvrr.com
Downtown development proposal includes 400-seat FMCT theater
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The Fargo City Commission held an informational meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposal for a mixed-use development downtown. The ownership group includes Kilbourne Group Apartments, Global Development, City of Fargo, and Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater (FMCT). The current proposal would allow for a 400-seat theater, 145 apartments...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
kvrr.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by train downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 31-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning. It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway in downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone...
Comments / 2