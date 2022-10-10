ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Mother of George Wagner IV testifies

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

YWCA hosts 5th annual 'Activists and Agitators' event

COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in July east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a fatal July shooting on Columbus’ east side. Keith Coleman, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr. on July 3. According to Columbus Division of Police, officers found Moore Jr. injured on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane around 12:30 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln Bronzeville

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. 19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln …. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: CPD names 18-year-old suspect in teen's killing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most. (WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

