FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mother of George Wagner IV testifies
YWCA hosts 5th annual 'Activists and Agitators' event. Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence. Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
Columbus mayor, faith leader call for end to gun violence
YWCA hosts 5th annual ‘Activists and Agitators’ event
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday.
10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
Suspect arrested in July east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a fatal July shooting on Columbus’ east side. Keith Coleman, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr. on July 3. According to Columbus Division of Police, officers found Moore Jr. injured on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane around 12:30 […]
19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln Bronzeville
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. 19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln …. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting...
FULL: CPD names 18-year-old suspect in teen's killing
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
Federal drug trafficking case adds 12 new defendants from Columbus, Canton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve individuals, including 10 from Columbus, face 28 new charges as part of a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now totals 23 individuals indicted. In July a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing a mass amount of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of […]
Ohio self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to shoot college women
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]
Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. https://nbc4i.co/3CU0wti. Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the...
Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
