Fort Myers Beach, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank adapts after Hurricane Ian

His face caked with sunscreen, his eyes protected by sunglasses and his arms covered in a bright blue and branded Sanibel Captiva Community Bank fishing shirt, CEO Craig Albert looked like he was getting ready for a fishing trip. Instead, he was leading a boatload of eight bank employees Wednesday...
SANIBEL, FL
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Fort Myers, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
Sanibel, FL
Traffic
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Sanibel, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
wtxl.com

'We lost our hotel completely': Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next for island community

Residents and business owners are once again able to return to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts. “We lost our hotel completely. We lost our beach house. I mean there's nothing left. Nothing,” said Scott Safford, a resident and business owner on Fort Myers Beach. He owns a hotel and a beach house.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
NOISE Inc.

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane Ian

Located Between Gulf of Mexico and Pine Island Sound'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa has announced that on Tuesday, October 11, more than 130 guests arrived on-property and are occupying the resort’s 137 accommodations for a to-be-determined extended stay. The guests are part of ARS Global Emergency Management Island Base Camp, a disaster recovery and restoration company that will serve public and private properties on both Sanibel and Captiva.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, many events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island businesses and beaches opening up

A sense of normalcy on Marco Island since a lot of restaurants, shops, rental places, and even South Beach opened back up. But, keep in mind, health officials ask people not to swim in the Gulf, and there are still piles of storm debris on the streets. Quite a few...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
FLORIDA STATE

