Military

24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
defensenews.com

‘We don’t have a NATO here’: How the US Army plans to counter China

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is stepping up its relationship-building efforts in the Pacific region in a bid to counter China’s geopolitical influence. The U.S. Army has taken part in major exercises in the region like Operation Pathways — and wants to increase its participation, according to Gen. Charles Flynn, the Army’s commander in the Pacific.
Army Times

An end strength crisis is here for the Army

There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
insideedition.com

Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy

The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Army Times

US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
nationalinterest.org

The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022

The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
Defense One

Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice

The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
Army Times

The Army is struggling to stay out of the culture war

WASHINGTON — Amid attacks from conservative cable news personalities, the Army’s top leaders said they stand by their diversity and inclusion efforts during a Monday press briefing at the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference. But they’re trying to thread the needle through a very narrow gap....
