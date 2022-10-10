Read full article on original website
US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia
The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy
A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From […]
defensenews.com
‘We don’t have a NATO here’: How the US Army plans to counter China
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is stepping up its relationship-building efforts in the Pacific region in a bid to counter China’s geopolitical influence. The U.S. Army has taken part in major exercises in the region like Operation Pathways — and wants to increase its participation, according to Gen. Charles Flynn, the Army’s commander in the Pacific.
Army Times
An end strength crisis is here for the Army
There’s no sugarcoating it: all three components of the Army missed their required end strength for fiscal 2022, leaving boots unfilled after missing recruiting goals by around 15,000 trainees. Senior leaders across the Army have gradually acknowledged the grim reality: the service is tens of thousands of troops short...
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
insideedition.com
Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy
The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Army Times
US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
nationalinterest.org
The Air Force’s Next-Gen Fighter Is Getting Its Own Drone Army
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the Next Generation Air Dominance "family of systems" will likely control as many as five drones at one time. The U.S. Air Force is building manned variants of the emerging sixth-generation fighter jet as part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall says that the family of systems will likely control as many as five drones at one time, a development that will introduce new tactics, expand the mission scope of a stealth fighter jet, and enable dispersed yet networked weapons and surveillance nodes to increase attack and reconnaissance options.
Watch the US Navy's new first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford finally set sail on its first deployment
The Ford is the world's most advanced aircraft carrier, but trying to get all the new technology onboard has led to costly setbacks and delays.
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
Defense One
Divisions, Corps to Replace Brigades As Army’s Wartime Formation Of Choice
The Army’s brigade combat teams may have been the signature units of recent wars, but service leaders believe future conflicts will be dominated by divisions and even corps, officials said Monday. “The large-scale combat [operations] against a peer threat, the amount of complexity, speed, violence, chaos, leads us to...
3rd Infantry Division presents Silver Star to 107-year-old World War II veteran
The 3rd Infantry Division presented a Silver Star Medal to 107-year-old Staff Sgt. Harold A. Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, for his service in World War II from Nov. 1942 to June 1944.
Army Times
The Army is struggling to stay out of the culture war
WASHINGTON — Amid attacks from conservative cable news personalities, the Army’s top leaders said they stand by their diversity and inclusion efforts during a Monday press briefing at the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference. But they’re trying to thread the needle through a very narrow gap....
National Guard troops leaving faster than new enlistments
National Guard officials report that troops are leaving at a faster rate than they are enlisting. The Army and Air Guards failed to meet goals for the fiscal year.
