Webster Twp: Notice of General Election Nov. 8
Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter Michigan 48130. Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in Webster Township on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter Michigan 48130.
City of Dexter Informational Meeting
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. On Thursday, October 13th from 6 pm to 8pm, the Dexter City Council will host an informational meeting regarding the public safety facilities bond proposal on the November 8th ballot. This meeting will take place at the St. Andrew's Church Fellowship Hall, 7610 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130. For additional information regarding this ballot proposal, please visit: https://dextermi.gov/government/public_safety_facilities_project.php. For my thoughts on the upcoming election, including this ballot proposal, please visit: https://www.griffinfordexter.com/newsletter/my-thoughts-on-the-november…
Sylvan Township supports Chelsea with courthouse issue
Sylvan Township has put its support behind the city of Chelsea when it comes to keeping county court services in the community. At their Oct. 4 board meeting, the Sylvan Township Board unanimously supported signing a letter stating as much. The letter, regarding the 14A-3 District Court/122 S. Main Street...
Ross Greenstein statement regarding FOIA
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. In response to FOIA request that is being circulated on various social media platforms as an attempt to discredit my candidacy for Chelsea School Board, I would like to make the following public statement regarding a threatening incident nearly 9 years ago from Mr. Hills:
WCDP rescinds endorsement of House District 46 candidate Maurice Imhoff
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Democratic candidate to represent the new House DIstrict 46, Maurice Imhoff, has withdrawn from the race after serious accusations surfaced around his conduct as a teenager, incidents that were not disclosed. This is extremely disappointing to local Democrats as there is no alternative Democratic candidate. The Washtenaw County Democratic Party Executive Board has joined with other Democratic organisations in rescinding its endorsement. Here is their statement:
The Mike Levine Lakelands Trail State Park is a Beauty to Behold
The Mike Levine Lakelands Trail Linear State Park is a popular destination for those in the area who are drawn to the outdoors. The 33-mile trail, spanning from Hamburg Township in Livingston County to Blackman Township in Jackson County, is the perfect destination to walk, bike, or expand your knowledge of Michigan's rich history.
Weekly Road Work, Oct 17-23
Dexter, Lima McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 19 - Oct. 23 (extended) n/a. Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd Daytime road closure Oct. 7 - 28 n/a. Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Hellner Rd and...
STN Response to the Recent Shameful Email/Post Circulated in Chelsea
Recently, a deplorable, faux-support letter for Chelsea School Board candidates Glenn Fox and Kate Henson was posted and emailed around Chelsea. The letter wrongly included other community members' names as well. The apparent intention was to damage Mr. Fox’s and Ms. Henson’s campaigns. All candidates have since condemned the post. It was published in the Sun Times News community section on our website. We removed it as soon as we were notified. However, screenshots of the post continue to circulate on social media. The images could be misunderstood as the STN making the comments. We are not.
CPD Weekly Report 10-11-22
Location: 200 block of Washington St. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street for the report of a theft of two flags from his porch. The complainant stated that the flags had been placed outside on October 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am and at approximately 8:00 pm on the same date, he went outside and noticed that they were missing. An area canvass of the neighborhood yielded negative results of any witnesses or video footage of the theft.
CDL Welcomes All to a Community Quilt Celebration
A special piece of community art was conceived in the summer of 2021 when Lori Coryell and Charlotte Wyche met at a memorial for the well-loved Chelsea Senior Center Director, Trinh Pifer. In conversation, Lori and Charlotte shared their mutual admiration of Trinh and her talent for bringing people together towards a common goal. The idea was born to create a community quilt to hang in the library. In a time where community divisions seem common, this collaborative effort celebrates how a common project can bring together a diverse group of ages, interests, and talents.
Chelsea Scouts Experience High Adventure in New Mexico
A band of young men from Chelsea and their leaders experienced an epic trip to the breathtaking backcountry of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this past summer, counting on their training, self-reliance, and camaraderie to see them through. In June, ten Boy Scouts from Chelsea troops 476 and 425 ventured...
