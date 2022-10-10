John Cristina — affectionately known as Dedo to his friends, especially those in the arts community — has been a resident of Charlotte County for many years. He lives with his wife, Ginger, in Port Charlotte on a lot in which there are two houses — one, he bought, while the one behind it, he built (he had a long career in construction). The two are connected by a shared foyer.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO