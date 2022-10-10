ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

observernews.net

South Shore Hospital aids Port Charlotte patients, HCA caregivers

The HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division sprang into emergency response mode recently when Hurricane Ian was projected to hit Tampa Bay. Its preparations included “coordinating everything going on” in its 15 hospitals and freestanding facilities,” said Deb McKell, the division’s media relations director. This included...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management Officials announced Thursday that there will be a free wifi hot spot for those who need to get online. With internet outages still being reported around Charlotte County, Emergency Management officials have announced that an Xfinity Wi-Fi van will open at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Florida State
Florida Health
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
usf.edu

Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County

A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
News4Jax.com

2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
NORTH PORT, FL
floridaweekly.com

Notes on a hurricane — while living through its fury

John Cristina — affectionately known as Dedo to his friends, especially those in the arts community — has been a resident of Charlotte County for many years. He lives with his wife, Ginger, in Port Charlotte on a lot in which there are two houses — one, he bought, while the one behind it, he built (he had a long career in construction). The two are connected by a shared foyer.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL

