Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
observernews.net
South Shore Hospital aids Port Charlotte patients, HCA caregivers
The HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division sprang into emergency response mode recently when Hurricane Ian was projected to hit Tampa Bay. Its preparations included “coordinating everything going on” in its 15 hospitals and freestanding facilities,” said Deb McKell, the division’s media relations director. This included...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County sets up van for free Wi-Fi
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management Officials announced Thursday that there will be a free wifi hot spot for those who need to get online. With internet outages still being reported around Charlotte County, Emergency Management officials have announced that an Xfinity Wi-Fi van will open at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 2150 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
Mysuncoast.com
Several store parking lots in North Port have workers camping out and others helping
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Store parking lots in North Port seem to be a popular spot where helpers are camped out and where help is being given. The Salvation Army of Georgia is stationed in several different locations including the Super Walmart on Tamiami Trail. Between lunch and dinner, they are handing 500 hot meals everyday at this location.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian
Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they could never rebuild and maybe it’s time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
Rain concerns for Southwest Florida neighborhoods
People across southwest Florida are now having to deal with the everyday rainfall that we see here in the state.
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
News4Jax.com
2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Sarasota County restaurant remains closed after Hurricane Ian flooding of the Myakka River
Two weeks after Hurricane Ian and the subsequent flooding from the Myakka River, the Snook Haven restaurant nestled in the backwoods of Sarasota County remains closed.
WZVN-TV
Medical examiner released names of 27 people killed by Hurricane Ian in SWFL
On Thursday, the medical examiner released the names of 27 of the 88 people in Southwest Florida who died in Hurricane Ians wrath. There are many more names and faces on the memorial wall at Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers that weren’t listed in this report as well.
floridaweekly.com
Notes on a hurricane — while living through its fury
John Cristina — affectionately known as Dedo to his friends, especially those in the arts community — has been a resident of Charlotte County for many years. He lives with his wife, Ginger, in Port Charlotte on a lot in which there are two houses — one, he bought, while the one behind it, he built (he had a long career in construction). The two are connected by a shared foyer.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Services transports animals to make room at shelter
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 27 dogs were airlifted from Manatee County to other shelters around the U.S. to make room at the local shelter for dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian. These pets have been re-located for adoption to free up local shelter space for lost, disoriented or missing pets...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tom Adams Bridge, South Gulf Cove Lock operating Charlotte County
The Tom Adams Bridge and South Gulf Cove Lock are both fully operational. The Tom Adams Bridge is staffed 24 hours daily and the South Gulf Cove Lock is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Update on road access to Bonita Beach
The City of Bonita Springs has issued an update on resident access to the Bonita Beach area, stating that residents will no longer need early access passes
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Hurricanes, floods and rising rents drive up costs for Florida retirees
The I-Team has learned Hurricane Ian has made some retirees question whether the risks and the rising costs of a Florida lifestyle are worth it.
